Stocks tread water ahead of signing of initial U.S.-China trade deal

Stocks were steady in early Asian trade on Wednesday as investors awaited the signing of an initial U.S.-China trade deal, with sentiment somewhat dented by comments from the U.S. Treasury Secretary’s that tariffs would remain in place for now.
