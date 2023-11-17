The global stone paper market is expected to reach US$ 1.4 billion by 2030, with an annual growth rate of more than 5.8%.

According to RationalStat 's recent industry report, the Global Stone Paper Market value is estimated at US$ 0.8 billion in 2023 and is expected to rise at a strong CAGR of over 5.8% over the forecast period of 2023-2030.





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Stone paper, also known as mineral paper, is a type of paper made mostly of calcium carbonate, a naturally occurring mineral component. Grinding down limestone or marble into a fine powder, which is then blended with a minimal amount of non-toxic resin, is the manufacturing process. This mixture is then heated and pressed to form sheets of stone paper.

In some areas, regulatory support for environmentally friendly alternatives to standard paper is growing. Governments and organizations may incentivize or mandate the use of sustainable resources, which will help the stone paper business flourish.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global Stone Paper market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including material, application and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific). The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market intelligence for the global Stone Paper market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Tons) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global Stone Paper market. It also includes the industry’s current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Stone Paper Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of application, packaging paper segment dominated the global stone paper market with a share of 45% in 2022 owing to the increasing product demand to replace plastic as a traditional packaging material.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 0.8 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 1.4 billion Growth Rate 5.8% Dominant Segment Packaging paper Dominant Region North America Key Market Drivers Consumer awareness and demand

Innovation and technological advances Companies Profiled The Stone Paper Company

Guangzhou Myhome Wallpaper Co. Ltd

AM Packaging Company Limited

Shenzhen Stone Paper Enterprise

KapStone

Taiwan Longmeng Composite Materials Co., Ltd.

STP STONE PAPER GmbH

TBM Co., Ltd

Pishgaman Sanat Sabz Co.

Sphera International

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some leading players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global stone paper market include.

In July 2020, Stone paper develops new technology to reduce environmental impact by repurposing mineral paper waste for various uses, including construction, 3D printing, and carbon reduction technologies.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global stone paper market growth include The Stone Paper Company, Guangzhou Myhome Wallpaper Co. Ltd, AM Packaging Company Limited, Shenzhen Stone Paper Enterprise, KapStone, Taiwan Longmeng Composite Materials Co., Ltd., STP STONE PAPER GmbH, TBM Co., Ltd, Pishgaman Sanat Sabz Co., and Sphera International, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global stone paper market based on material, application and region

Global Stone Paper Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Material Calcium Carbonate High-Density Polyethylene Others

Global Stone Paper Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Labelling Papers Packaging Paper Self-adhesive Paper

Global Stone Paper Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Stone Paper Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2028) Analysis by Country US Canada Latin America Stone Paper Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2028) Analysis by Country Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Stone Paper Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2028) Analysis by Country Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Stone Paper Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2028) Analysis by Country Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Stone Paper Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2028) Analysis by Country China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Stone Paper Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2028) Analysis by Country GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Stone Paper Report:

What will be the market value of the global stone paper market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global stone paper market?

What are the market drivers of the global stone paper market?

What are the key trends in the global stone paper market?

Which is the leading region in the global stone paper market?

What are the major companies operating in the global stone paper market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global stone paper market?

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

