Stonebranch reports record revenue and customer acquisition driven by enhancements to the Universal Automation Center (UAC) platform.

ALPHARETTA, Ga., March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Stonebranch, a leading provider of service orchestration and automation solutions, announced its best year of growth and revenues in 2022, propelled by the establishment of new customer relationships, the introduction of innovative product offerings, and expansion into new geographies. In addition, the company continues to be highly recognized by top industry analysts, peer-review sites, and its own employees, all contributing to its success.

New Customer Relationships

Stonebranch achieved record-breaking revenue in 2022, thanks in part to a significant increase in new customers across a wide range of industries, including finance, manufacturing, government, technology, and consulting. Despite their diverse backgrounds, these companies share a common goal of centralizing control, connectivity, and observability of automated workloads in complex hybrid IT environments.

“We are thrilled to report that 2022 was a year of tremendous success for Stonebranch, and we are eager to build on that momentum in 2023,” said Giuseppe Damiani, CEO at Stonebranch. “We achieved a significant milestone by adding more enterprises to our client base than ever before. Stonebranch is proud to partner with these forward-thinking organizations and we look forward to continuing to provide cutting-edge IT automation solutions that meet their evolving needs.”

Product Enhancements

Stonebranch UAC has undergone a series of exciting product enhancements in 2022, designed to deliver increased value to organizations seeking to optimize their IT operations, achieve greater efficiency, and drive business growth:

Universal Data Mover Gateway (UDMG): UDMG is a new B2B managed file transfer (MFT) solution that enables real-time data sharing with external business partners. It’s an integral part of Stonebranch’s comprehensive data transfer offering on the UAC platform, which allows users to seamlessly move data from on-premises environments to the cloud, as well as between different cloud environments in a multi-cloud environment.

UAC User Experience (UX) Redesign: The browser-based UAC now offers an enhanced, modern interface that makes it easier than ever to manage and orchestrate IT processes across hybrid IT environments. This new interface is designed to optimize user experience, streamline automation workflows, and make the UAC platform more intuitive and accessible for all users.

New Integrations to Connect Applications and Systems: Stonebranch's collection of pre-built extensions help users orchestrate their hybrid IT environments by linking workflows across cloud service providers, data pipeline (DataOps) tools, developer (DevOps) platforms, business applications, and mainframe modernization services. New additions to the full catalog on the Stonebranch Integration Hub include AWS Glue, AWS Mainframe Modernization, SAP Integrated Business Planning, Slack Bot, and Visual Studio Code.

“The UAC platform provides organizations worldwide with automation, observability, and regulatory compliance by orchestrating IT workloads and business workflows,” said Peter Baljet, CTO at Stonebranch. “The seamless integration of MFT into the UAC platform is a significant achievement that sets Stonebranch apart from the rest. We’re thrilled with UAC’s success in 2022 and excited about our roadmap for the future. Our team is dedicated to continuously enhancing the platform to provide even more value to our customers.”

Further validating Stonebranch’s commitment to excellence, Stonebranch earned a variety of industry accolades in 2022:

Gartner ® : the research and consulting firm recognized Stonebranch in a variety of reports and guides, including the Market Guide for DataOps Tools, the Market Guide for Service Orchestration and Automation Platforms (SOAPs), and more.

the research and consulting firm recognized Stonebranch in a variety of reports and guides, including the Market Guide for DataOps Tools, the Market Guide for Service Orchestration and Automation Platforms (SOAPs), and more. G2: the peer-review platform named Stonebranch a leader in the G2 Grid® Report for Managed File Transfer and the G2 Grid Report for Workload Automation.

Global Expansion and Employee Satisfaction

Stonebranch experienced significant growth in its global workforce in 2022, with the company expanding the size of its offices in the United States, Germany, Greece, and Malaysia. Additionally, the company opened a new Technology Hub in Skopje, North Macedonia, further expanding its presence and capacity for innovation.

Furthermore, Stonebranch received the Metro Atlanta Top Workplaces 2022 award, a testament to the company’s dedication to its employees and its mission to provide a dynamic and engaged workplace culture.

Damiani emphasized the importance of the company’s values in achieving their mission, stating, “Our culture is built on six values that we hold dear: welcoming, brilliance, boldness, curiosity, inclusiveness, and balance. These values have been essential in ourmission to bring the power of enterprise IT automation into everyone’s hands.”

About Stonebranch

Stonebranch builds IT orchestration and automation solutions that transform business IT environments from simple IT task automation into sophisticated, real-time business service automation. No matter the degree of automation, the Stonebranch platform is simple, modern, and secure. Using the Stonebranch Universal Automation Platform, enterprises can seamlessly orchestrate workloads and data across technology ecosystems and silos. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with points of contact and support throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia, Stonebranch serves some of the world’s largest financial, manufacturing, healthcare, travel, transportation, energy, and technology institutions.

