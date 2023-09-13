The workload automation and managed file transfer provider scores three Leader badges, a High-Performer badge, and an Easiest Doing Business With badge.

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Stonebranch, a leading provider of service orchestration and automation solutions, today announced that it has received multiple accolades in G2’s Fall 2023 reports for workload automation (WLA) and managed file transfer (MFT), including:

Overall Leader, Global Grid Report for WLA

#1 Overall Leader, Europe Regional Grid Report for WLA

#1 Overall Leader, EMEA Regional Grid Report for WLA

High Performer, Global Enterprise Grid Report for WLA

Easiest Doing Business With, Global Mid-Market Relationship Index for MFT

“We are honored that our customers’ praise has earned Stonebranch a leadership position across multiple WLA and MFT reports,” said Giuseppe Damiani, Stonebranch CEO. “We are committed to helping our customers improve their IT operations and achieve their business goals. These awards are a validation of our efforts, and we are excited to continue to deliver innovative solutions that meet the needs of our customers.”

This is the third year Stonebranch has been named an Overall Leader in the G2 Global Grid report for WLA. The report ranks products algorithmically based on data sourced from product reviews shared by G2 users and data aggregated from online sources and social networks. Products in the Leader quadrant are rated highly by G2 users and have substantial market presence scores.

For buyers, sellers, media, investors, and analysts, G2 reports provide benchmarks for product comparison and market trend analysis. The latest reports — including global and regional Grid, Momentum, and Index reports are available now on the G2 website. G2 is the world’s largest tech marketplace where businesses can discover, review, and manage the technology they need to reach their potential.

About Stonebranch

Stonebranch builds IT orchestration and automation solutions that transform business IT environments from simple IT task automation into sophisticated, real-time business service automation. No matter the degree of automation, the Stonebranch platform is simple, modern, and secure. Using the Stonebranch Universal Automation Platform, enterprises can seamlessly orchestrate workloads and data across technology ecosystems and silos. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with points of contact and support throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia, Stonebranch serves some of the world’s largest financial, manufacturing, healthcare, travel, transportation, energy, and technology institutions.

