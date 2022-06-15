Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Stonebranch Opens Technology Hub in Skopje, North Macedonia

Stonebranch Opens Technology Hub in Skopje, North Macedonia

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

The new technology hub is designed to amplify Stonebranch’s development and services capabilities

ALPHARETTA, Ga., June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Stonebranch, a leading provider of service orchestration and automation solutions, today announced the opening of a new technology hub in Skopje, North Macedonia.

“We are thrilled to announce the opening of this state-of-the-art facility in Skopje,” said Giuseppe Damiani, Stonebranch CEO. “We strategically chose Skopje because of its strong technical talent pool, rich heritage, and proximity to our customers in the region.”

The purpose of the Stonebranch technology hub is to help enterprises modernize operations with a mix of automation technology and managed services. Additionally, the technology hub is home to a development lab, which is focused on the agile, rapid creation of automation solutions.

“Enterprises around the world are focused on modernizing operations as part of digital transformation initiatives,” said Sebastiano Mion, VP of Technology-Enabled Services at Stonebranch. “The technology hub is form-fitted to help forward-thinking organizations navigate from legacy operational infrastructure and tools to modern automated approaches that span hybrid environments, inclusive of the cloud.”

The Stonebranch technology hub officially opens today, June 15, 2022. The occasion will be commemorated with a grand opening ceremony.

 

About Stonebranch

Stonebranch builds IT orchestration and automation solutions that transform business IT environments from simple IT task automation into sophisticated, real-time business service automation. No matter the degree of automation, the Stonebranch platform is simple, modern, and secure. Using the Stonebranch Universal Automation Platform, enterprises can seamlessly orchestrate workloads and data across technology ecosystems and silos. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with points of contact and support throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia, Stonebranch serves some of the world’s largest financial, manufacturing, healthcare, travel, transportation, energy, and technology institutions.

CONTACT: Scott Davis
Stonebranch
scott.davis@stonebranch.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.