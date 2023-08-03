This report offers recommendations to I&O leaders looking to deliver efficiencies and innovations, upskill staff, and optimize costs and value.

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Stonebranch, a leading provider of service orchestration and automation solutions, today announced that Gartner has recognized the company as a Sample Vendor in its Hype Cycle for I&O Automation, 2023 report in the service orchestration and automation platforms (SOAP) category.

“Stonebranch is honored to be recognized in the Gartner Hype Cycle report for another year,” said Giuseppe Damiani, CEO of Stonebranch. “This recognition is a testament to our commitment to innovation and our ability to deliver next-generation IT automation solutions that help our customers solve their most complex challenges.”

Stonebranch Universal Automation Center (UAC) is a SOAP that helps organizations automate, manage, and orchestrate IT tasks and processes across multiple platforms and business applications. It’s a modern, scalable, and secure platform that enables data pipeline orchestration, jobs-as-code control, and self-service automation capabilities.

“UAC is a powerful platform that helps organizations automate their end-to-end processes and improve their overall efficiency,” said Peter Baljet, CTO of Stonebranch. “We focus all of our resources on ensuring that this single platform is the best it can be. We’re dedicated to continuing to innovate and improve upon it so that we can help our customers achieve their business goals.”

“The Gartner Hype Cycles provide a graphical representation of the maturity and adoption of technologies and applications, and how they are potentially relevant to solving real business problems and exploiting new opportunities”**. According to the report, “service orchestration and automation tools remain foundational to delivering reliability, efficiency and productivity returns.”

*Gartner, “Hype Cycle for I&O Automation, 2023,” Chris Saunderson, Cameron Haight, July 14, 2023.

**Gartner, ‘Understanding Gartner’s Hype Cycles’, Philip Dawson, Jan-Martin Lowendahl, Felix Gaehtgens, July 24, 2023

About Stonebranch

Stonebranch builds IT orchestration and automation solutions that transform business IT environments from simple IT task automation into sophisticated, real-time business service automation. No matter the degree of automation, the Stonebranch platform is simple, modern, and secure. Using the Stonebranch Universal Automation Platform, enterprises can seamlessly orchestrate workloads and data across technology ecosystems and silos. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with points of contact and support throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia, Stonebranch serves some of the world’s largest financial, manufacturing, healthcare, travel, transportation, energy, and technology institutions.

