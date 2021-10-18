StoneCastle Financial Corp. Announces Estimated Net Asset Value as of September 30, 2021 and Sets Date to Host the Third Fiscal Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Breaking News
DENVER, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — StoneCastle Financial Corp., (NASDAQ: BANX) (“StoneCastle Financial” or the “Company”), today announced that the Company’s September 30, 2021 estimated Net Asset Value (“NAV”) was $21.85.

StoneCastle Financial will host a conference call for investors and other interested parties beginning at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 to report on the Company’s financial results and investment performance, and provide its current market views on bank-related assets. The call will be hosted by Sanjai Bhonsle, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Patrick Farrell, Chief Financial Officer.

The conference call will be accessible by telephone and the Internet. To access the call, participants from within the U.S. may dial 1-855-327-6837 and participants from outside the U.S. may dial 1-631-891-4304. Participants may also access the call via live webcast by visiting StoneCastle Financial’s investor relations website at www.stonecastle-financial.com.

The replay of the call will be available from approximately 8:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on November 10, 2021 through midnight (Eastern Time) on November 24, 2021. To access the replay, the domestic dial-in number is 1-844-512-2921, the international dial-in number is 1-412-317-6671 and the passcode is 10016907. The archive of the webcast will be available on the StoneCastle Financial’s website at www.stonecastle-financial.com for a limited time.

About StoneCastle Financial Corp.

StoneCastle Financial is an SEC registered non-diversified, closed-end investment company listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “BANX.” Its investment objective is to provide stockholders with current income. StoneCastle Financial is managed by StoneCastle-ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. To learn more, visit www.stonecastle-financial.com.

