Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / StoneMor Inc. Expands Partnership With Sympathy Brands Advancing Holistic Family Care Solutions at Cemetery Properties and Funeral Homes

StoneMor Inc. Expands Partnership With Sympathy Brands Advancing Holistic Family Care Solutions at Cemetery Properties and Funeral Homes

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 16 mins ago

A leading owner and operator of cemeteries and funeral homes across the US broadens strategic alliance with Sympathy Brands to help provide families enhanced care throughout its cemetery locations

BENSALEM, Pa. and MIAMI, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — StoneMor Inc. (NYSE: STON), a leading owner and operator of cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States, announced an expansion to its existing strategic partnership with Sympathy Brands Company (S2 Brands, Inc.), the unifying resource and support platform for end-of-life matters, to include all 302 cemetery properties. The expanded services enable StoneMor to provide a holistic experience to every family, every time, connecting its cemeteries, funeral homes, families, and supporters when planning, mourning, and memorializing loved ones.

Since developing its strategic alliance in September 2021, Sympathy Brands has partnered with StoneMor funeral homes provide comprehensive family care from pre-planning and at-need, through continued care and memorialization services, blending personal services with appropriate technology.

The partnership streamlines workflow and enriches family care helping with the digitalization of all aspects of the cemetery. A customized user-experience has been created specifically for cemeteries within the Sympathy Brands’ platform, SBConnect(™). The single connection point eliminates day-to-day logistical complexities, creates personalized interactions and helps drive revenue for cemeteries. Unique solutions include virtual seminars and meetings to strengthen and assist in the sales process, planning tools, memorialization and support services, and automated aftercare. Sympathy Brands’ consumer-focused suite of technology streamlines each cemetery’s efforts and creates a unified experience for every family at their time of need.

“We are thrilled to bringing this platform to our cemetery families. The response in our Funeral Home locations has been very positive. We continue to move forward in partnership with Sympathy Brands to become the industry leader in digital solutions for the families we serve,” said Joe Redling, StoneMor CEO.

“Our shared vision for providing families with the most supportive and streamlined experience, by bringing technology to the forefront makes our joint initiatives unique,” says Michael Schimmel, CEO of Sympathy Brands. “Designing solutions that benefit families and team members across the organization remains a motivator for the personalized approach and digitalization of the industry through product design and feature enhancement.

StoneMor and Sympathy Brands expanded strategic alliance continues to modernize end-of-life matters by ensuring families receive the most personalized, compassionate, and comprehensive experience while navigating sensitive situations.

About StoneMor Inc.

StoneMor Inc., headquartered in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, is an owner and operator of cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States, with 304 cemeteries and 72 funeral homes in 24 states and Puerto Rico. StoneMor cemetery products and services, which are sold on both a pre-need (before death) and at-need (at death) basis, include: burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, burial vaults, caskets, memorials, and all services which provide for the installation of this merchandise. For additional information about StoneMor Inc. please visit StoneMor’s website, and the investors section, at http://www.stonemor.com.

About Sympathy Brands Company

The Sympathy Brands’ family of brands, including Sympathy Brands, eCondolence.com, shiva.com, Cemetery.com and others, supports families and industry experts through all stages of end-of-life matters™ with its trusted marketplace, leading technology and highly curated network of strategic partners. To learn more, please visit SympathyBrands.com for more information.

STONEMOR CONTACT
Investor Relations
StoneMor Inc.
(215) 826-4438

 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.