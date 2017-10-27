StoneMor Partners L.P. Reports Financial Results for 2017 First Quarter

TREVOSE, Pa., Oct. 27, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE:STON) (“StoneMor” or the “Partnership”) today announced it has reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2017. Investors are encouraged to read the Partnership’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which contains additional details, and can be found at www.stonemor.com.

Revenues were $82.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2017, an increase of $4.8 million over the prior year period. The increase was primarily due to increases in the sales of cemetery and funeral home merchandise and services partially offset by a decrease in investment and other income.

Net loss was $8.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2017 compared to a net loss of $6.4 million for the prior year period. The increased loss was driven largely by increases in costs associated with serviced marker orders, amortization of cemetery property as well as increases in selling expenses associated with the increase in cemetery merchandise revenues.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $12.4 million during the three months ended March 31, 2017, an increase of $7.2 million from $5.2 million during the prior year period, primarily due to favorable working capital movements resulting from larger withdrawals from the merchandise trust. These larger withdrawals were the result of increased focus on constructive delivery of pre-need merchandise. As of March 31, 2017, the Partnership had $13.7 million of cash and cash equivalents and $305.2 million of total debt, including $140.6 million outstanding under its revolving credit facility.

The Partnership noted that it is continuing to work to complete the delayed filing of its periodic reports with the SEC. Consistent with the terms of its recently amended credit facility, the Partnership anticipates filing its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 no later than December 11, 2017, and its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 within 45 days thereafter. The Partnership now expects it will hold an investor conference call in connection with the filing of its third quarter 10-Q.

STONEMOR PARTNERS L.P. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands) March 31, 2017 December 31, 2016 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 13,723 $ 12,570 Accounts receivable, net of allowance 76,430 77,253 Prepaid expenses 6,072 5,532 Other current assets 21,739 23,466 Total current assets 117,964 118,821 Long-term accounts receivable, net of allowance 98,879 98,886 Cemetery property 335,290 337,315 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 116,906 118,281 Merchandise trusts, restricted, at fair value 523,858 507,079 Perpetual care trusts, restricted, at fair value 341,479 333,780 Deferred selling and obtaining costs 120,113 116,890 Deferred tax assets 64 64 Goodwill 70,436 70,436 Intangible assets 64,852 65,438 Other assets 21,429 20,023 Total assets $ 1,811,270 $ 1,787,013 Liabilities and Partners’ Capital Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 39,035 $ 35,547 Accrued interest 5,443 1,571 Current portion, long-term debt 1,617 1,775 Total current liabilities 46,095 38,893 Long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs 303,618 300,351 Deferred revenues 891,356 866,633 Deferred tax liabilities 20,556 20,058 Perpetual care trust corpus 341,479 333,780 Other long-term liabilities 38,019 36,944 Total liabilities 1,641,123 1,596,659 Commitments and contingencies Partners’ capital (deficit): General partner interest (2,135 ) (1,914 ) Common limited partners’ interest 172,282 192,268 Total partners’ capital 170,147 190,354 Total liabilities and partners’ capital $ 1,811,270 $ 1,787,013 See accompanying notes to the Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements in the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2017.

STONEMOR PARTNERS L.P. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except per unit data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2017 2016 (As restated)* Revenues: Cemetery: Merchandise $ 38,003 $ 33,690 Services 14,949 13,719 Investment and other 12,575 14,414 Funeral home: Merchandise 7,836 7,482 Services 9,583 8,867 Total revenues 82,946 78,172 Costs and Expenses: Cost of goods sold 13,519 10,720 Cemetery expense 16,697 15,856 Selling expense 16,459 14,733 General and administrative expense 9,957 9,204 Corporate overhead 11,104 10,311 Depreciation and amortization 3,455 3,065 Funeral home expenses: Merchandise 1,760 2,149 Services 5,699 6,455 Other 5,345 5,140 Total costs and expenses 83,995 77,633 Other gains (losses), net — (882 ) Interest expense (6,706 ) (5,790 ) Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (7,755 ) (6,133 ) Income tax expense (806 ) (260 ) Net loss $ (8,561 ) $ (6,393 ) General partner’s interest $ (89 ) $ 1,101 Limited partners’ interest $ (8,472 ) $ (7,494 ) Net loss per limited partner unit (basic and diluted) $ (0.22 ) $ (0.23 ) Weighted average number of limited partners’ units outstanding (basic and diluted) 37,918 32,539 *Refer to Note 1 in Part I, Item 1 of the filed Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2017 for further detail regarding the restatement. See accompanying notes to the Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements in the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2017.

STONEMOR PARTNERS L.P. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2017 2016 (As restated)* Cash Flows From Operating Activities: Net loss $ (8,561 ) $ (6,393 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Cost of lots sold 3,551 2,006 Depreciation and amortization 3,455 3,065 Provision for cancellations 1,828 2,718 Non-cash compensation expense 241 407 Non-cash interest expense 1,085 757 Other (gains) losses, net — 882 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net of allowance (1,284 ) (3,945 ) Merchandise trust fund (3,430 ) (11,613 ) Other assets (809 ) (2,469 ) Deferred selling and obtaining costs (3,223 ) (3,220 ) Deferred revenues 12,802 15,711 Deferred taxes, net 498 17 Payables and other liabilities 6,198 7,311 Net cash provided by operating activities 12,351 5,234 Cash Flows From Investing Activities: Cash paid for capital expenditures (1,496 ) (4,560 ) Proceeds from asset sales — 138 Net cash used in investing activities (1,496 ) (4,422 ) Cash Flows From Financing Activities: Cash distributions (11,887 ) (21,387 ) Proceeds from borrowings 24,000 10,500 Repayments of debt (21,072 ) (10,355 ) Proceeds from issuance of common units, net of costs — 18,763 Cost of financing activities (743 ) — Net cash used in financing activities (9,702 ) (2,479 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 1,153 (1,667 ) Cash and cash equivalents – Beginning of period 12,570 15,153 Cash and cash equivalents – End of period $ 13,723 $ 13,486 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for interest $ 1,802 $ 1,513 Cash paid during the period for income taxes $ 2,371 $ 376 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Acquisition of assets by financing $ 652 $ 56 *Refer to Note 1 in Part I, Item 1 of the filed Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2017 for further detail regarding the restatement. See accompanying notes to the Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements in the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2017.