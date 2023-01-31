Company will focus solely on public safety and leverage additional investments to build upon its extensive 44-year history of 911 innovation

NEW YORK and LONGMONT, Colo., Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Stonepeak, a leading alternative investment firm specializing in infrastructure and real assets, and Intrado Life & Safety (“Intrado”), a market-leading provider of critical public emergency telecommunications services, today announced the successful completion of the previously announced transaction.

For over 40 years, Intrado has provided the foundational infrastructure of 911 in North America, connecting citizens to 911 services over a highly reliable, secure, standards-based network that serves 3.1 million wireless sites, 2.5 billion telephone numbers, and 13,600 public safety answering point (PSAP) seats. Other Intrado-driven contributions to 911 innovation have included creating the first text-to-911 solution, the Emergency Data Broker, and Locate Before Route.

“With the close of this transaction, we’re excited to wholly dedicate our time and resources to advancing our core mission – saving lives by improving public safety outcomes,” said Intrado President, Jeff Robertson. “We look forward to continuing to enhance our existing solutions, as well as tackling newer challenges that our customers are facing, such as 5 and 6G technologies, private wireless, and non-traditional requests for assistance beyond the call.”

“This marks the beginning of a new chapter for Intrado as the organization furthers its commitment to transforming the public safety industry and enriching infrastructure that helps keep employees, customers, students, and communities safe,” said Stonepeak Senior Managing Director, James Wyper. “We are looking forward to partnering with Intrado’s seasoned team, bringing to bear our firm’s experience as active investors in critical telecommunications infrastructure, to help support their core mission and drive value for their stakeholders.”

About Stonepeak

Stonepeak is a leading alternative investment firm specializing in infrastructure and real assets with approximately $53.4 billion of assets under management. Through its investment in defensive, hard-asset businesses globally, Stonepeak aims to create value for its investors and portfolio companies, and to have a positive impact on the communities in which it operates. Stonepeak sponsors investment vehicles focused on private equity and credit. The firm provides capital, operational support, and committed partnership to sustainably grow investments in its target sectors, which include communications, energy transition, transport and logistics, and social infrastructure. Stonepeak is headquartered in New York with offices in Austin, Hong Kong, Houston, London, Singapore, and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.stonepeak.com.

About Intrado

Intrado is a leading provider of 911 technology solutions for traditional phone companies, wireless carriers, satellite and cable operators, VoIP providers, and public safety and government agencies across North America. Backed by over 40 years of world-class network engineering focused on the needs of public safety, Intrado manages the entire emergency response continuum through data management, reliable networks, and a deep understanding of public and personal safety emergency response protocols. For more information, please visit www.intrado.com .

