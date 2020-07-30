StoneX Group Inc. Announces Date for 2020 Fiscal Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call

NEW YORK, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SNEX) today announced that it will release its fiscal 2020 third quarter results after the market close on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Management will host a conference call on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time to review the Company’s 2020 fiscal third quarter results.

A live web cast of the conference call as well as additional information to review during the call will be made available in PDF form at https://www.stonex.com . Participants can also access the call by dialing 1-844-466-4112 (within the United States and Canada), or 1-408-337-0136 (international callers) approximately ten minutes prior to the start time.

A replay of the call will be available at https://www.stonex.com approximately two hours after the call has ended and will be available through August 14, 2020. To access the replay, dial 1-855-859-2056 (within the United States and Canada), or 1-404-537-3406 (international callers) and enter the replay passcode 3863727.

About StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. (formerly INTL FCStone Inc.), through its subsidiaries, connects clients with the global markets across all asset classes – providing execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services through one trusted partner. Clients use its global financial services network to pursue trading opportunities, make investments, manage their market risk, and improve their performance. A publicly traded company (NASDAQ: SNEX) headquartered in New York City, StoneX Group Inc. and its more than 2,000 employees serve more than 30,000 commercial and institutional clients, and more than 125,000 retail clients, from more than 40 offices across five continents.

