Stop & Shop and Flashfood Team Up to Reduce Food Waste and Save Customers Money on Groceries

Stop & Shop is First Retailer to Bring Flashfood to Rhode Island With Launch at Pawtucket & Providence Stores

QUINCY, Mass., Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Stop & Shop , a neighborhood grocer with more than 400 stores throughout the Northeast, today announced it is rolling out Flashfood to its Pawtucket and Providence, RI, stores following a successful pilot. Flashfood is a digital marketplace that strives to eliminate food waste at the retail level by connecting consumers with discounted food nearing its best by date. As a result of the program’s impact to date, Flashfood has diverted 30 million pounds of food from ending up in landfills throughout the U.S. and Canada and has saved shoppers almost $90 million in aggregate on their grocery bills. Stop & Shop will be the first Rhode Island retailer to roll out this program for local customers.

Earlier this year, Stop & Shop launched a pilot with Flashfood at four store locations in Worcester, MA. In 8 months, the program resulted in nearly 35,000 pounds of reduced food waste, equating to 2,905 pounds of methane gas prevented from being released into the atmosphere. Based on the overwhelmingly positive impact of the program, Stop & Shop will expand Flashfood to more stores, beginning in Providence, RI, where it will be available to customers shopping at all of Stop & Shop’s four locations in the city as well as Pawtucket.

Using the Flashfood app, shoppers can save on fresh items like meat, produce, dairy, and bakery items, as well as non-perishable foods and snacks that are nearing their best-by dates. Purchases are made directly through the app and customers then simply pick up their order from the Flashfood zone located inside their participating Stop & Shop store.

“Each year we aim to give back to the communities we serve in an effort to fight hunger, food waste, and help our shoppers save money,” said Gordon Reid, President of Stop & Shop. “Alongside our community donation programs, Flashfood is another program we’re excited about to give our customers a new opportunity to save on fresh foods. We’ve already seen how the program helps families significantly save money on their grocery bills, while also helping our environment.”

The latest expansion will make Flashfood available at the following Stop & Shop locations:

368-398 Cottage Street, Pawtucket, RI

850 Manton Avenue, Providence, RI

1128 Mineral Spring Avenue, North Providence, RI

333 West River Street, Providence, RI

1925 Pawtucket Avenue, East Providence, RI

“Food waste has been a challenge for the grocery industry for decades, so we are excited to continue working with sustainably-minded partners like Stop & Shop to help alleviate this crisis,” said Josh Domingues, founder and CEO, Flashfood. “Our retail partners are seeing first-hand how through innovation, we really can make an impact. As of this month, the combination of all our retail partnerships have resulted in diverting 30 million pounds of food from ending up in landfills, and this is just the beginning!”

All participating Flashfood store locations can be found via the store locator.

To learn about Stop & Shop’s ’s community efforts, visit: www.stopandshop.com/pages/our-purpose . To learn more about Flashfood, visit Flashfood.com .

