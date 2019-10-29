Stop & Shop and the New York Giants to Support Food Bank for New York City with Annual Gameday Food Drive

Stop & Shop teams up with the New York Giants for its annual gameday food drive to support Food Bank for New York City Stop & Shop teams up with the New York Giants for its annual gameday food drive to support Food Bank for New York City

Fans Asked to Bring Non-Perishables to Nov. 4 Giants vs. Cowboys Game at MetLife Stadium; All 27 New York City Stop & Shop Stores Serving as Additional Donation Sites Nov. 2-4

Giants Offensive Lineman Will Hernandez to Kick-Off Food Drive on Oct. 29

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Stop & Shop and the New York Giants are collecting donations for the Food Bank for New York City, the city’s largest hunger-relief organization which strives to end hunger across the five boroughs.

The Giants’ and Stop & Shop’s annual Gameday Food Drive will be held on Monday, November 4, at MetLife Stadium when the New York Giants host the Dallas Cowboys. Ticket holders are asked to bring donations of canned goods and non-perishable food items, which can be dropped off at designated food drive bins outside of the bag screening perimeter at each of the stadium’s entrance gates that evening. All donations will go directly to the Food Bank for New York City. From November 2-4, Stop & Shop’s 27 New York City stores will also serve as drop-off locations where fans can donate to the food drive in support of Food Bank.

“As the official supermarket of the New York Giants, this food drive is a natural extension of our partnership, and we are so lucky to have a partner that’s as dedicated to fighting hunger as we are,” said Jennifer Brogan, Director of Community Relations for Stop & Shop. “We hope Giants fans come out to our city stores and take part in the drive even if they aren’t headed to the game – and help make a difference for those who are food insecure.”

To help kick-off the food drive, New York Giants guard Will Hernandez will make an appearance at the Staten Island Stop & Shop store located at 1441 Richmond Ave. on Tuesday, October 29, from 4:30p.m.-6:00p.m. Hernandez will assist with donation collection and be available to discuss his team’s participation in the drive and his role in this campaign to end hunger. He will also greet fans, pose for photos and sign autographs.

“The New York Giants and our loyal fans have always enjoyed the opportunity to use gameday to collect food supplies for our neighbors in need as the holidays approach,” Allison Stangeby, Vice President of Community & Corporate Relations said. “We are thrilled that our amazing partner, Stop & Shop, is also allowing our fans to make donations at their New York City stores this year. Both organizations recognize how vital the Food Bank for New York City is to the nearly one out of five New Yorkers, both young and old, who rely on their services to meet their nutritional needs at any point in time.”

On Sunday, November 3, Giants alumni will also be making appearances from 11:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at three of the 27 NYC Stop & Shop stores participating in the food drive. Fans are encouraged to come get an autograph and photo, as well as make a non-perishable donation to support Food Bank for NYC at the following stores:

Jessie Armstead: Stop and Shop 625 Atlantic Ave

David Diehl: Stop and Shop 74-17 Grand Ave

Leonard Marshall: Stop and Shop 1710 Avenue Y

“We’re so grateful for the longstanding support that Stop & Shop and the New York Giants have been able to provide Food Bank during their annual Gameday Food Drive,” said Camesha Grant, Food Bank’s Vice President, Community Connections and Reach. “One in five New Yorkers struggle with food insecurity, and too often, families in New York City are forced to choose between putting food on the table and keeping a roof over their heads. Programs like this help ensure that all New Yorkers can enjoy healthy, delicious meals during the holiday season.”

A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, today’s Stop & Shop is refreshed, reenergized and inspired, delivering new conveniences for customers. Committed to helping its communities enjoy better food and better lives, Stop & Shop has a longstanding history of giving back to the neighborhoods it serves with a focus on fighting hunger and helping children to enjoy a healthy lifestyle. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs nearly 60,000 associates and operates over 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit www.stopandshop.com .

