Stop & Shop Brings Back the 90s With a Nostalgic Selection of Grocery Products

QUINCY, Mass., Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Stop & Shop today announced the launch of a new, nostalgic customer experience featuring favorites from the 90s. As the decade continues to make a strong comeback in fashion, pop culture – and food – Stop & Shop has curated a special selection of groceries that includes some of the most recognizable products across six major categories: breakfast, lunch, snacks, dinner, desserts and beverages. With a design inspired by Saved By the Bell, the new site lets customers shop throwbacks like Fruit Gushers™ and Chips Ahoy!, plus hundreds of other products that, to borrow a 90s catchphrase, are “all that and a bag of chips.”

“Food is a source of comfort for many people and making sure our stores are stocked with customer favorites – new and old – is a top priority for our brand,” said Gordon Reid, President of Stop & Shop. “We will continue to do our part to take care of our customers during these changing times, and we hope this trip down memory lane includes a few treats that will make them smile.”

This year marked the re-launch of the cookie and frosting combo Dunkaroos® as well as Twix® Cookies & Crème as more brands continue to bring back best-sellers from the decade of slap bracelets and scrunchies. General Mills also relaunched Trix cereal along with classics like Cocoa Puffs, Cookie™ Crisp and Golden Grahams™ cereals. Customers can now shop these retro items and other 90s food and drink products including the following:

Breakfast: Kellogg’s Froot Loops ® Cereal, Eggo ® Waffles and Pop-Tarts ®

Kellogg’s Froot Loops Cereal, Eggo Waffles and Pop-Tarts Lunch: Smucker’s Uncrustables ® , Totino’s Pizza Rolls and Lunchables

Smucker’s Uncrustables , Totino’s Pizza Rolls and Lunchables Snacks: Fruit Gushers ™ , Chex Mix ™ and Fruit Roll-Ups ™

Fruit Gushers , Chex Mix and Fruit Roll-Ups Dinner: Chef Boyardee Beef Ravioli, McCain ® Smiles ® Crispy Mashed Potato Shapes and STOUFFER’S Lasagna

Chef Boyardee Beef Ravioli, McCain Smiles Crispy Mashed Potato Shapes and STOUFFER’S Lasagna Desserts: Chips Ahoy!, Popsicle ® Firecracker ® Ice Pops and Pillsbury Confetti ™ Funfetti ® Vanilla Flavored Frosting

Chips Ahoy!, Popsicle Firecracker Ice Pops and Pillsbury Confetti Funfetti Vanilla Flavored Frosting Beverages: Kool-Aid Jammers, SunnyD and CAPRI SUN

While the notion of nostalgia is nothing new for consumers, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing and other changes related to how we live, have created an increase in sentimental shopping and a yearning for what’s familiar and comforting. Add to that a demand for more personalized ecommerce experiences, where consumers easily can find online a curated index of what they want. This special section of the Stop & Shop website, with a spotlight on 90s brands, intersects the nostalgia and personalized shopping trends – instantly transporting customers back in time, while offering an easy, online shopping experience, with throwback products available at their fingertips.

To take a trip down memory lane and shop for your 90s favorites, visit https://stopandshop.com/pages/90s-throwback

About Stop & Shop

A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, today’s Stop & Shop is refreshed, reenergized and inspired, delivering new conveniences for customers. Committed to helping its communities enjoy better food and better lives, Stop & Shop has a longstanding history of giving back to the neighborhoods it serves with a focus on fighting hunger and pediatric cancer care and research. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs nearly 60,000 associates and operates over 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit stopandshop.com .

