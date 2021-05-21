Stop & Shop Donates More Than 155,000 Bottles of Water to School Food Pantry Partners

Donation helps ensure students and teachers have access to water when returning to school

QUINCY, Mass., May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — With school water fountains closed to help limit the spread of COVID-19, Stop & Shop today announced a donation of more than 155,000 bottles of water to six of its Stop & Shop School Food Pantry partners. The donation was made to help ensure students, faculty and staff stay hydrated throughout the day while in-person learning resumes.

Schools received 24-packs of Stop & Shop brand bottled water delivered by local store associates over the last few weeks as students and teachers returned to full-time, in-person learning. Totaling a donation of nearly 50 pallets of bottled water – equal to 20,000 gallons – school recipients include:

Meriden Public Schools in Meriden, Connecticut

LaGrange Middle School in Lagrangeville, New York

Westfield Public Schools in Massachusetts

Fall River Public Schools in Massachusetts

Washington S.T.E.M. Elementary School in Lynn, Massachusetts

Rafael Hernández K-8 Dual Language School in Roxbury, Massachusetts

“The transition to full-time, in-person classroom settings can be both exciting and challenging for students, faculty and staff, and Stop & Shop wanted to offer support,” said Jennifer Brogan, Director of Community Relations for Stop & Shop. “Making sure extra water is accessible is our way of helping our school partners stay hydrated and focused on learning.”

The Stop & Shop School Food Pantry program is supporting more than 30 schools across the brand’s five-state footprint to date with plans to open more. Stop & Shop works directly with schools to establish and support food pantries to ensure that kids don’t have to go to school hungry—and to help them perform their best. Stop & Shop School Food Pantries nourish students ranging from pre-K through college. For more information or to apply for the program, visit https://stopandshop.com/pages/school-food-pantry-program.

