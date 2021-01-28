Stop & Shop Earns Top Marks in Human Rights Campaign’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index

Stop & Shop Earns 100% on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Annual Assessment of LGBTQ Workplace Equality

QUINCY, Mass., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Stop & Shop proudly announced today that it received a score of 100% on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index, earning the designation as a Best Place to work for LGBTQ+ Equality. The HRC’s Corporate Index is the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality.

“We take great pride in being recognized for our efforts to uphold a diverse and inclusive workplace where all associates feel welcomed, valued, seen and heard,” stated Gordon Reid, President of Stop & Shop. “Creating a space where LGBTQ+ associates and customers feel safe is integral to our company’s success, and Stop & Shop remains committed to advocating for the LGBTQ+ community and workplace equality.”

Stop & Shop remains committed to consistently fostering equality in the workplace. Efforts around LGBTQ+ equality include adherence to policies protecting associates regardless of gender identity or sexual orientation and trans-inclusive health care coverage. Stop & Shop’s PRIDE resource group for LGBTQ+ associates and allies also provides mentorship and resources for associates while advocating for the broader LGBTQ+ community.

“From the previously unimaginable impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, to a long overdue reckoning with racial injustice, 2020 was an unprecedented year. Yet, many businesses across the nation stepped up and continued to prioritize and champion LGBTQ equality,” said Alphonso David, Human Rights Campaign President. “This year has shown us that tools like the CEI are crucial in the work to increase equity and inclusion in the workplace, but also that companies must breathe life into these policies and practices in real and tangible ways. Thank you to the companies that understand protecting their LGBTQ employees and consumers from discrimination is not just the right thing to do—but the best business decision.”

The CEI rates employers on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars including non-discrimination policies across business entities, equitable benefits for LGBTQ workers and their families, supporting an inclusive culture, and corporate social responsibility. The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

About Stop & Shop:

A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, today’s Stop & Shop is refreshed, reenergized and inspired, delivering new conveniences for customers. Committed to helping its communities enjoy better food and better lives, Stop & Shop has a longstanding history of giving back to the neighborhoods it serves with a focus on fighting hunger and pediatric cancer care and research. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs nearly 58,000 associates and operates over 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit stopandshop.com .

About The Human Rights Campaign Foundation:

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of America’s largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

Maria Fruci (MA, RI): [email protected]

Maura O’Brien (CT, W. Mass, Upstate NY): [email protected]

Stefanie Shuman (NY/NJ): [email protected]