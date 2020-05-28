Stop & Shop Extends 10% Pay Increase for Associates

QUINCY, Mass., May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Stop & Shop, together with the United Food and Commercial Workers Union (UFCW), today announced the extension of its 10 percent pay increase for hourly store associates through July 4. This appreciation pay recognizes associates’ efforts throughout the pandemic and covers approximately 56,000 associates in over 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey.

“With incredible dedication, teamwork and care for our customers, Stop & Shop associates are continuing to make extraordinary contributions throughout this situation,” said Gordon Reid, Stop & Shop President. “The Stop & Shop team continues to play a vital role in serving the needs of our local communities and ensuring that our neighbors have uninterrupted access to the food they need. We are deeply thankful for this tremendous work.”

Stop & Shop first announced the pay increase on March 20 and subsequently extended it through the end of May. New associates hired prior to May 30 will also receive the increase, and the company has hired and trained more than 8,000 new associates since mid-March.

“Thanks to hardworking UFCW members at Stop & Shop in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Jersey, and New York, families across the region continue to have the food and groceries they need during this pandemic,” said UFCW International President Marc Perrone. “Working together with Stop & Shop, we are proud to announce the extension of this pay increase for these essential workers keeping our communities strong. Every supermarket company must follow the lead of Stop & Shop and step up to provide our country’s grocery workers with the good pay and the benefits and protections they need.”

Stop & Shop will continue to offer flexible hours to accommodate challenges associates may be facing with their personal schedules and up to two weeks of additional paid sick leave for associates who are required to quarantine either by health or government authorities or by the company. It also joined forces with the UFCW back in April to call on state governments to declare grocery employees as essential workers .

In addition, Stop & Shop continues to implement extensive measures to protect the health of associates and customers during the pandemic, including additional cleaning and sanitation, the provision of PPE for associates, protective plexiglass shields, store capacity limits, one-way aisles and in-store signage to promote social distancing. It continues to offer special shopping hours for customers 60+ and those with weakened immune systems between 6-7:30a.m. daily.

