NANUET, N.Y., March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Stop & Shop kicks off its annual ‘Help Cure Childhood Cancer’ campaign. From March 1 – March 31, Stop & Shop customers in the tri-state area will be able to support MSK Kids, the pediatric program at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK). The annual fundraiser, which celebrates its 23rd anniversary this year, raises money to support pediatric cancer care, treatment, and research. Stop & Shop has donated more than $29 million to MSK Kids since the partnership began more than two decades ago. It has supported numerous initiatives not only impacting children and families treated at MSK Kids, but also across the globe through development of cell-based therapies and other innovative, life-saving treatments.

Stop & Shop’s Help Cure Childhood Cancer campaign will run in all New York, New Jersey and Southern Connecticut stores and shoppers can donate at checkout by rounding up their total to the nearest dollar or by donating an additional $1, $3, or $5, with 100% of proceeds benefiting MSK Kids.

“Our responsibility to our communities goes beyond our aisles, and we are immensely proud to nourish health and hope by supporting the fight against pediatric cancer and the life changing work at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center,” said Stop & Shop President, Gordon Reid. “We are grateful for all that our customers and associates do to support this important cause, and to help our hospital partner give children the chance to thrive.”

One of the most recognizable aspects of the campaign is the in-store signage that highlights patient ambassadors – local children ages 3-15 who are being or have been treated at MSK Kids and have benefited from donations from companies like Stop & Shop.

The year’s ambassadors are four-year-old Joshy of Fresh Meadows, NY, and ten-year-old Zoe of Glen Ridge, NJ.

MSK Kids is dedicated to all children, young adults, and families facing childhood cancer. With specialized expertise and care focused on the individual child, more families turn to MSK Kids for cancer care than any other hospital in the United States. And as pioneers in research, MSK’s physicians and scientists are working to develop and deliver more effective strategies to prevent, treat and cure childhood cancer.

“Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and MSK Kids remain grateful for Stop & Shop’s steadfast commitment to pediatric cancer research and care,” said Andrew Kung, MD, PhD, Chair of the Department of Pediatrics at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. “Every year, the Stop & Shop community goes above and beyond to raise the funds needed for MSK physicians and scientists to continue our work to find new, less toxic treatments for our patients. We are proud to be a beneficiary and partner in this effort.”

For more information about Stop & Shop’s Help Cure Childhood Cancer campaign, please visit https://stopandshop.com/pages/pediatric-research.

About Stop & Shop

A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, Stop & Shop offers a wide assortment with a focus on fresh, healthy options at a great value. Stop & Shop’s GO Rewards loyalty program delivers personalized offers and allows customers to earn points that can be redeemed for gas or groceries every time they shop. Stop & Shop customers can choose how and where they want to shop – whether it’s in-store or online for delivery or same day pickup. The company is committed to making an impact in its communities by fighting hunger, supporting our troops, and investing in pediatric cancer research to help find a cure. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs 58,000 associates and operates nearly 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit www.stopandshop.com.

About Memorial Sloan Kettering (MSK)

The people of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center are united by a singular purpose: to find a cure for cancer. Our specialized care teams provide personalized, compassionate, expert care to patients of all ages. Informed by basic research done at our Sloan Kettering Institute, scientists across MSK collaborate to conduct innovative translational and clinical research that is driving a revolution in our understanding of cancer as a disease and improving the ability to prevent, diagnose, and treat it. MSK is dedicated to training the next generation of scientists and clinicians, who go on to pursue our mission at MSK and around the globe. One of the world’s most respected comprehensive centers devoted exclusively to cancer, we have been recognized as one of the top two cancer hospitals in the country by U.S. News & World Report for more than 30 years. www.mskcc.org.

