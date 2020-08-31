Stop & Shop Kicks-Off Help Cure Childhood Cancer Campaign

Annual Fundraiser Supports Pediatric Cancer Research at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

QUINCY, Mass., Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — September marks National Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month, which means it’s also the start of Stop & Shop’s annual Help Cure Childhood Cancer campaign to support pediatric cancer research and care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK). This year’s campaign will run at all Stop & Shop stores from now until September 30. Last year, thanks to its generous customers and associates, Stop & Shop raised $2.5M for the two hospitals.

Help Cure Childhood Cancer is Stop & Shop’s largest charitable campaign thanks to its generous customers across the Northeast who donate at checkout. This year, shoppers will be able to round-up their purchases to the nearest dollar at both self-checkout and mainline registers, with 100% of the change going to the hospitals. In New York, New Jersey and Fairfield and New Haven counties in Connecticut, proceeds will support MSK Kids, the pediatric program at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Stores north of New Haven in Connecticut, plus all Massachusetts and Rhode Island stores will raise funds for Dana-Farber.

Additionally, customers will find reusable bags with artwork created by patients from both hospitals. The reusable bags will retail for $0.99 with $0.25 from the sale going to the respective pediatric cancer center. Furthermore, those shopping at StopandShop.com for Pickup or Home Delivery can also make a difference by donating $1, $3 and $5 when they checkout.

“Help Cure Childhood Cancer provides Stop & Shop’s caring customers and dedicated associates an opportunity to make a difference in the lives of children and young adults who have been affected by cancer,” said Stop & Shop President, Gordon Reid. “Their generosity is only matched by their impact.”

One of the most recognizable aspects of the campaign is the in-store signage that highlights patient ambassadors – local children aged 5-15 who are being or have been treated at Memorial Sloan Kettering and Dana-Farber and have benefited from donations from companies like Stop & Shop.

MSK Kids is dedicated to all children, young adults, and families facing childhood cancer. With specialized expertise and care focused on the individual child, more families turn to MSK Kids for cancer care than any other hospital in the United States. And as pioneers in research, MSK’s physicians and scientists are working to develop and deliver more effective strategies to prevent, treat and cure childhood cancer.

“We are honored to be continuing our longstanding partnership with Stop & Shop this year,” says Dr. Andrew Kung, Chair of the Department of Pediatrics, Memorial Sloan Kettering. “For nearly two decades, the company and its dedicated associates and customers have shown an unwavering commitment to supporting research and care at MSK Kids. This dedication to philanthropy, particularly during these challenging times due to the COVID-19 crisis, allows our team to develop and provide the best treatment options to kids today, while making discoveries that will bring new hope to more families tomorrow.”

Dana-Farber/Boston Children’s Cancer and Blood Disorders Center, is an integrated pediatric hematology and oncology program through Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Boston Children’s Hospital, providing — in one specialized program — world class pediatric cancer and blood disease care at the #1 children’s hospital. Dana-Farber/Boston Children’s offers an unrivaled breadth of treatment options for children and young adults with cancer and blood disorders, from standard protocols and advanced therapies to clinical trials.

“Thanks to generous support from Stop & Shop, the doctors, nurses and scientists at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute are performing groundbreaking work that is discovering and developing new approaches to treat childhood cancer,” said Dr. Scott Armstrong, Chairman, Department of Pediatric Oncology Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. “These new approaches promise to be effective against some of our most difficult to treat cancers. The support from Stop & Shop is always critical but even more so this year as the pandemic has influenced everything we do. This critical support will allow us to continue to push forward unabated to provide children with the most effective and least toxic treatments so that one day we can cure all children with cancer.”

About Stop & Shop

A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, today’s Stop & Shop is refreshed, reenergized and inspired, delivering new conveniences for customers. Committed to helping its communities enjoy better food and better lives, Stop & Shop has a longstanding history of giving back to the neighborhoods it serves with a focus on fighting hunger and helping children to enjoy a healthy lifestyle. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs nearly 60,000 associates and operates over 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit www.stopandshop.com .

About Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute is one of the world’s leading centers of cancer research and treatment. Dana-Farber’s mission is to reduce the burden of cancer through scientific inquiry, clinical care, education, community engagement, and advocacy. We provide the latest treatments in cancer for adults through Dana-Farber/Brigham and Women’s Cancer Center and for children through Dana-Farber/Boston Children’s Cancer and Blood Disorders Center. Dana-Farber is the only hospital nationwide with a top 10 U.S. News & World Report Best Cancer Hospital ranking in both adult and pediatric care.

As a global leader in oncology, Dana-Farber is dedicated to a unique and equal balance between cancer research and care, translating the results of discovery into new treatments for patients locally and around the world, offering more than 1,100 clinical trials.

About the Jimmy Fund

The Jimmy Fund, established in Boston in 1948, is comprised of community-based fundraising events and other programs that, solely and directly, benefit Dana-Farber Cancer Institute’s lifesaving mission to provide compassionate patient care and groundbreaking cancer research for children and adults. The Jimmy Fund is an official charity of the Boston Red Sox, the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association, the Pan-Mass Challenge, and the Variety Children’s Charity of New England. Since 1948, the generosity of millions of people has helped the Jimmy Fund save countless lives and reduce the burden of cancer for patients and families worldwide. Follow the Jimmy Fund on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram: @TheJimmyFund.

About Memorial Sloan Kettering (MSK):

As the world’s oldest and largest private cancer center, Memorial Sloan Kettering has devoted more than 135 years to exceptional patient care, influential educational programs and innovative research to discover more effective strategies to prevent, control and, ultimately, cure cancer. MSK is home to more than 20,000 physicians, scientists, nurses and staff united by a relentless dedication to conquering cancer. Today, we are one of 51 National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers, with state-of-the-art science and technology supporting groundbreaking clinical studies, personalized treatment, and compassionate care for our patients. We also train the next generation of clinical and scientific leaders in oncology through our continually evolving educational programs, here and around the world. Year after year, we are ranked among the top two cancer hospitals in the country, consistently recognized for our expertise in adult and pediatric oncology specialties. www.mskcc.org.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Maria Fruci Manager, External Communications & Community Relations [email protected]