Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Stop & Shop Kicks Off Season Two Of At The Table With Culinary Superstar Amanda Freitag

Stop & Shop Kicks Off Season Two Of At The Table With Culinary Superstar Amanda Freitag

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 19 mins ago

Celebrity Chef Offers Six Exclusive Recipes in Video Series with Products Available In-Stores and at StopandShop.com

QUINCY, Mass., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Stop & Shop today announced the second season of its cooking show, At the Table with well-known television food personality and culinary expert Chef Amanda Freitag. Kicking off this week, the video series will feature Chef Amanda cooking the trendy baked feta pasta recipe with a special twist, plus other seasonal dishes. The series will be available for viewers to watch on Stop & Shop’s Facebook & Instagram channels at 1:00 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays throughout July.

“We are excited to launch season two of our At the Table series and offer our customers simple and unique recipes that they can prepare from the comfort of their homes,” said Stop & Shop Social Media Manager Essence Souffrant. “We hope our customers can find joy in crafting the recipes alongside Chef Amanda that feed every moment, craving and occasion for their families.”

Throughout the series, Chef Amanda will share exclusive recipes along with step-by-step instructions, so viewers can whip up delicious and fun meals for everyday occasions. She will incorporate her signature culinary skills and experience from cooking competitions as she curates meals around the following themes: plant-based, low carb, summer seafood lunch, date night and instapot recipes.

“I am thrilled to partner with Stop & Shop and share a few of my favorite recipes through the At the Table series,” said Amanda Freitag. “My goal is to help people see how approachable cooking can be, and to be more comfortable and have more fun in the kitchen. With At the Table, I can help more people do just that. I truly get excited when my Stop & Shop grocery delivery comes to my door – they always have everything I need, and I cannot wait to start cooking and eating. I hope Stop & Shop customers enjoy shopping and cooking along with me.”

Chef Robert Irvine kicked off the first season of At the Table by inviting viewers into his home kitchen to cook up simple, memorable and fun meals for the whole family. To access At the Table’s season 1 and season 2 exclusive recipes from Chef Amanda and Chef Robert, visit www.stopandshop.com/atthetable.

About Stop & Shop:
A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, Stop & Shop offers a wide assortment with a focus on fresh, healthy options at a great value. Stop & Shop’s GO Rewards loyalty program delivers personalized offers and allows customers to earn points that can be redeemed for gas or groceries every time they shop. Stop & Shop customers can choose how and where they want to shop – whether in-store or online for delivery or same day pickup. The company is committed to making an impact in its communities by fighting

hunger, supporting our troops, and investing in pediatric cancer research to help find a cure. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs 58,000 associates and operates more than 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit www.stopandshop.com.

Contact:
Maria Fruci
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.