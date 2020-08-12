Breaking News
Stop & Shop Launches New E-Commerce Experience

New Website and Enhanced Customer Loyalty Program Provide Customers with a Seamless Shopping Experience and More Ways to Save

QUINCY, Mass., Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Stop & Shop has unveiled enhancements to its digital experience for shoppers including a new e-commerce platform and a revamped loyalty program called Stop & Shop GO Rewards. The enhancements aim to provide customers with a seamless shopping experience and more opportunities for savings no matter how they shop – in-store or online – and comes on the heels of Stop & Shop’s recent announcement that the brand is increasing omnichannel capacity with the addition of three new warerooms and 50 more Pickup locations this year.

Customers who previously used Peapod.com and the Peapod app will now place their orders directly at StopandShop.com or via the free Stop & Shop® mobile app. Stop & Shop’s new e-commerce site allows shoppers to build their shopping list, shop directly from the weekly digital circular and relevant in-app and on-site promotions, complete their grocery order online and choose to either pickup their groceries at their local store or have them delivered to their doorstep. For shoppers who have used Peapod previously, the switch will be seamless as their account information, orders and history will automatically transition over to the new Stop & Shop Pickup & Delivery platform when logging into their Stop & Shop online account. New customers can create a Stop & Shop account and begin shopping immediately.

“Stop & Shop prides itself on making things easier for our shoppers, and this new digital experience does just that,” said Gordon Reid, President of Stop & Shop. “It’s centered around one seamless website and mobile app that will provide our customers several ways to shop the wide assortment and everyday savings they count on with Stop & Shop.”

In addition to the new website and mobile app, Stop & Shop is also offering customers more opportunities to earn rewards and save 15% or more with the launch of Stop & Shop GO Rewards. Fully integrated into the StopandShop.com website and Stop & Shop® mobile app, this digital loyalty program allows shoppers to earn one GO Point for every dollar spent in-store or online. While previously only gas rewards were available, customers now have the flexibility to convert their GO Points into several rewards including money off their next grocery order, gas savings at Stop & Shop fuel stations and participating Shell locations or even donating their GO Points cash equivalent to their local food bank.
“GO Rewards delivers personalized digital offers and exciting new ways for our customers to save – and to use their points,” says Rachel Stephens, Vice President of Digital Loyalty at Stop & Shop. “Savings at Stop & Shop add up quickly, and we hope this revamped program will help our customers to see the tremendous value we offer both in-store and online.”

To learn more about the new Stop & Shop digital experience please visit https://stopandshop.com/pages/new-experience.

About Stop & Shop:
A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, today’s Stop & Shop is refreshed, reenergized and inspired, delivering new conveniences for customers. Committed to helping its communities enjoy better food and better lives, Stop & Shop has a longstanding history of giving back to the neighborhoods it serves with a focus on fighting hunger and pediatric cancer care and research. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs nearly 60,000 associates and operates over 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit stopandshop.com. 

