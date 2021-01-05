Stop & Shop Nutrition Partners to Host Free “New Year, New Goals” Virtual Workshops Throughout January

Breaking News
Topics Will Focus on Goal Setting, Weight Loss and Healthy Habits

QUINCY, Mass., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — With New Year’s resolutions fresh in many minds, Stop & Shop’s Nutrition Partners today announced the launch of a new month-long series of free workshops to kick off the New Year and help those intent on getting healthy.

Throughout the month of January, the Nutrition Partners will coach participants to create realistic and achievable health and wellness goals that they can keep throughout the year. The interactive workshops will create open discussion to help combat common weight loss challenges such as managing a sweet tooth to tackling late night cravings.

“As we enter a new year, many find themselves setting new health and wellness goals, which may include eating an overall healthier diet or exercising more,” shares Emily Hayes RD, LDN, Stop & Shop Nutrition Partners Registered Dietitian. “We hope the new workshops will be beneficial as our mission is for customers to walk away with the skills to self-motivate and tackle their goals with a solid approach and strong support from the Nutrition Partners registered dietitians.”

Below are a few topics that will be highlighted throughout the workshop:

  • Mindfulness – If you have a goal of weight loss or weight management, try incorporating mindful eating practices during mealtime. Mindful eating means being fully present and using all your senses to help you tune in while you eat. Try to eat slowly by putting your fork down between bites and really savor the food as you chew. It is much easier to listen to your innate fullness cues when you slowdown, which can help with portion control.
  • Goals – When setting goals, make them SMART. SMART goals are specific, measurable, attainable, relevant, and time-bound. By crafting goals with this SMART framework, you set clear targets and can effectively monitor your progress towards reaching them.

New Year, New Goals workshops will begin on January 7, 2021. If interested in attending an upcoming workshop or to learn more about Stop & Shop’s Nutrition Partners and to access nutritious recipes and health and wellness advice, visit www.stopandshop.com/nutrition/.

About Stop & Shop

A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, today’s Stop & Shop is refreshed, reenergized and inspired, delivering new conveniences for customers. Committed to helping its communities enjoy better food and better lives, Stop & Shop has a longstanding history of giving back to the neighborhoods it serves with a focus on fighting hunger and pediatric cancer care and research. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs 58,000 associates and operates over 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit stopandshop.com.

