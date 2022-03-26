Stop & Shop Recalling Select Store Brand Ready-to-Eat Chicken Breast Meal Kits Due to Undeclared Wheat and Soy Allergens

QUINCY, Mass., March 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Stop & Shop has issued a recall of select store brand ready-to-eat chicken breast meal kits because it was alerted by its supplier, Taylor Farms, that the products may contain known allergens – wheat and soy – which are not declared on the product labels.

The chicken breast meal kits were produced March 19, 2022 to March 22, 2022, and include:

11.55 oz. plastic containers of “freshly made meal CHICKEN BREAST” with sell by dates of 03/26/22 through 03/29/22, and lot codes of TFNE078, TFNE079, TFNE080, and TFNE081.

The products have establishment number P-46638 inside the USDA mark of inspection.

All impacted products have been removed from sale. As always, Stop & Shop welcomes any customer who may have purchased an impacted product to return the product to a store or contact Customer Service at 1 (800) 767-7772 for a full refund.

About Stop & Shop

A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, Stop & Shop offers a wide assortment with a focus on fresh, healthy options at a great value. Stop & Shop’s GO Rewards loyalty program delivers personalized offers and allows customers to earn points that can be redeemed for gas or groceries every time they shop. Stop & Shop customers can choose how and where they want to shop – whether in-store or online for delivery or same day pickup. The company is committed to making an impact in its communities by fighting hunger, supporting our troops, and investing in pediatric cancer research to help find a cure. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs 58,000 associates and operates more than 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit www.stopandshop.com.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Stefanie Shuman: stefanie.shuman@stopandshop.com