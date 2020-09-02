Stop & Shop Recalls Squash Noodle Medley

Recall Limited to One UPC; Impacted Product No Longer Available in Stores

QUINCY, Mass., Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In an abundance of caution, Stop & Shop is recalling a singular UPC code of Stop & Shop squash noodle medley, which is no longer available for sale in stores, after being notified by the supplier that a regulatory sample of the product tested positive for listeria. Stop & Shop encourages customers who may have purchased the product with UPC # 68826718585, and stored the product in their freezer, not to consume the product and discard it. The product was sold in stores between August 8, 2020 and August 19, 2020 and is now past its August 19 “best enjoyed by” date. Other UPCs of this product sold in stores during the same timeframe are safe to consume.

Customers who purchased the affected product should not consume it and may return it to their local Stop & Shop store for a full refund. Customers may also contact Stop & Shop’s Customer Support Center at 1-800-767-7772.