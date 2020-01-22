Stop & Shop Seeking Part-Time Associates Across Central and Eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island

Applicants Can Apply at Local Stores During Four Hour Jobs Fair on Saturday, January 25th

QUINCY, Mass., Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Stop & Shop will hold a jobs fair at its stores in Central and Eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, January 25th, as it looks to fill part-time jobs.

The available positions include part-time opportunities in meat, deli, grocery, produce, seafood, and bakery. There are also openings on the overnight shift, as well as for cashiers, porters and baggers.

“Stop & Shop is looking to hire additional associates for our area stores as we work to provide even better customer service,” said Stacy Wiggins, Senior Vice President of Operations. “Stop & Shop fills 80% of its open positions by promoting from within, so although these roles are part-time, they have the potential to be the beginning of long-term careers at a company that values its associates and hard work.”

The part-time positions provide for 15-28 hours of work each week. Part-time employees receive competitive pay, paid training, flexible schedules, a company discount, paid time off and career advancement opportunities. Associates must be at least 16 years old; overnight positions and deli, meat and seafood positions require applicants to be 18 years of age.

Stop & Shop prides itself on being an inclusive workplace, believing diverse people, ideas and experiences make Stop & Shop a better, more interesting place to work.

Interested applicants who are unable to visit a store in-person on the 25th can apply online at https://stopandshop.reidsystems.com .

About Stop & Shop

A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, today’s Stop & Shop is refreshed, reenergized and inspired, delivering new conveniences for customers. Committed to helping its communities enjoy better food and better lives, Stop & Shop has a longstanding history of giving back to the neighborhoods it serves with a focus on fighting hunger and pediatric cancer care and research. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs nearly 60,000 associates and operates over 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit www.stopandshop.com

Media Contact: