Stop & Shop Valentine’s Day Survey Reveals Love is Still in the Air

Findings Highlight Preferences for Chocolates, Flowers, and Dinner Plans

QUINCY, Mass., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — While the persistence of the COVID-19 pandemic may have some feeling bitter, a recent survey from Stop & Shop found that this Valentine’s Day will be nothing but sweet with 67% of respondents stating they will still celebrate the holiday. The survey also found that love birds won’t be going big with gifts this year – and they will be staying home.

Highlights of Stop & Shop’s Valentine’s Day survey include:

90% of those surveyed cited they will not give big gifts but will opt for something small like flowers and a card.

70% will be staying home to celebrate with a home-cooked meal (42%) or takeout (28%).

While all chocolate is good (minus the 2% of respondents who said they don’t care for any chocolate), dark chocolate edged out milk chocolate as the preferred varietal – 43% vs 40%.

When it comes to the classic conversation heart candies, 60% said they like them while 40% find them gross.

Roses are still indeed red with more than half of the respondents (53%) preferring them over other flowers such as orchids (15%) and tulips (13%).

