Stop & Shop Valentine’s Day Survey Reveals Love is Still in the Air

Feb. 09, 2021

Findings Highlight Preferences for Chocolates, Flowers, and Dinner Plans

QUINCY, Mass., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — While the persistence of the COVID-19 pandemic may have some feeling bitter, a recent survey from Stop & Shop found that this Valentine’s Day will be nothing but sweet with 67% of respondents stating they will still celebrate the holiday. The survey also found that love birds won’t be going big with gifts this year – and they will be staying home.

Highlights of Stop & Shop’s Valentine’s Day survey include:

  • 90% of those surveyed cited they will not give big gifts but will opt for something small like flowers and a card.
  • 70% will be staying home to celebrate with a home-cooked meal (42%) or takeout (28%).
  • While all chocolate is good (minus the 2% of respondents who said they don’t care for any chocolate), dark chocolate edged out milk chocolate as the preferred varietal – 43% vs 40%.
  • When it comes to the classic conversation heart candies, 60% said they like them while 40% find them gross.
  • Roses are still indeed red with more than half of the respondents (53%) preferring them over other flowers such as orchids (15%) and tulips (13%).

Stop & Shop has something for every Valentine – from everything you need to make a romantic dinner at home, to cupcake bouquets and floral arrangements for all budgets. Visit www.stopandshop.com/pages/valentines-day for recipes and inspiration such as our red velvet love bugs.

About Stop & Shop
A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, today’s Stop & Shop is refreshed, reenergized and inspired, delivering new conveniences for customers. Committed to helping its communities enjoy better food and better lives, Stop & Shop has a longstanding history of giving back to the neighborhoods it serves with a focus on fighting hunger and pediatric cancer care and research. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs 58,000 associates and operates over 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit stopandshop.com.

Media Contact:
Stefanie Shuman
Manager, External Communications & Community Relations
[email protected]

