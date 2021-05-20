StorageCraft Brings Ultimate Combination of Flexibility, Management, and Security in Cloud & Hybrid Data Backup and Recovery

Latest Versions of ShadowXafe and OneXafe Solo to offer

• Seamless Integration with Leading Cloud Storage Providers

• Single Cloud-Based Management Console

• Enhanced Security Through Two-Factor Authentication

DRAPER, Utah, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — StorageCraft, an Arcserve Company, whose mission is to protect all data and ensure its constant availability, today announced the general availability of the next major releases of ShadowXafe and OneXafe Solo, the company’s flagship data and systems backup and recovery software, and its plug-and-protect backup and recovery appliance. Both solutions now support multi-cloud environments with enhanced security features to give customers improved flexibility, performance, economics, and assuredness from their cloud and hybrid data backup protection and recovery investments.

As SMBs increasingly embrace multi-cloud strategies and adopt different cloud providers according to price-performance for specific workloads, a single, centrally managed data protection environment that is easy to manage and simplifies workflow is vital. Simultaneously, the constant threat from cyber-attacks requires companies to ensure they can recover applications and data quickly if and when disaster strikes.

To address these needs, StorageCraft has enhanced ShadowXafe and OneXafe Solo to provide a one-stop data backup and recovery solution that can handle all the complexity of major and multi-cloud environments through a single, seamless management console.

Choice, Flexibility, and Scale: ShadowXafe and OneXafe Solo now allow partners and customers of StorageCraft, an Arcserve Company, to leverage multiple cloud storage providers for data backup and replication. Both solutions provide the option to back up and support native replication into third-party clouds, including GCP, AWS, Azure Blob Storage, and Wasabi. As announced on May 11, 2021, both ShadowXafe and OneXafe Solo now support DRaaS natively on GCP.

Improved Cloud-Based Central Management: ShadowXafe and OneXafe Solo support a consolidated public cloud-hosted web console that relies on secure protocols, enabling complete management and monitoring of all data protection to ensure data is available from anywhere, anytime, and highly secure.

Heightened Security: Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) is now integrated into the StorageCraft OneSystem, a cloud-based management platform for ShadowXafe and OneXafe Solo. It provides an extra layer of security to help safeguard customer data for organizations of all sizes, regardless of complexity or location.

Said Shridar Subramanian, CMO at Arcserve: “The flexibility that ShadowXafe and OneXafe Solo now bring to hybrid and multi-cloud data environments creates unprecedented flexibility, scale, and economic advantage. Offering customers the ability to use and choose between existing cloud storage providers to backup, recover or replicate is game-changing.”

Said Michael Welts, CMO at Wasabi: “The trend of companies moving data to the cloud has gone into overdrive as a result of the pandemic and shift to working from home. Combining the predictability and economics of Wasabi hot cloud storage with the simple yet powerful assurance of StorageCraft data backup and instant recovery creates a compelling offering for channel partners focused on the SMB market.”

Pricing and Availability

The new releases of both StorageCraft ShadowXafe and OneXafe Solo are available immediately through StorageCraft’s network of authorized resellers and distributors. Visit StorageCraft.com/how-buy for more information and to connect with a reseller that can help assess your data-management needs and provide detailed pricing information.

Follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , and Facebook , and read the latest data backup and recovery thought leadership articles on our blog .

About StorageCraft, an Arcserve Company

StorageCraft, an Arcserve Company, provides the broadest set of best-in-class solutions to manage, protect and recover all data workloads, regardless of size, location, or complexity. The company’s unified solution portfolio, comprising Arcserve and StorageCraft technology, eliminates complexity while bringing best-in-class, cost-effective, agile, and massively scalable data protection and certainty across all data environments. This includes on-prem, off-prem (including DRaaS, BaaS, and Cloud-to-Cloud), hyper-converged, and edge infrastructure. With decades of award-winning IP, plus a continuous focus on innovation, partners and customers are assured of the fastest route to next-generation data workloads and infrastructures. As an Arcserve company, StorageCraft is 100% channel-centric and has a presence in over 150 countries. For more information, visit storagecraft.com .

StorageCraft, OneXafe, ShadowXafe, OneSystem, and ShadowProtect are trademarks of StorageCraft Technology, LLC. Other company and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners. Copyright 2021 StorageCraft Technology, LLC. All rights reserved.