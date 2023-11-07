Boston, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gordon Brothers, the global asset experts, began store closing sales at all 43 Soft Surroundings retail store locations throughout the U.S.

Beginning today, storewide discounts of 20% to 50% off original prices are in effect at all locations. Everything is on sale, including new arrivals perfect for holiday parties and gift giving. The sale comes just in time for holiday shopping and offers a great selection of apparel, accessories and home, including best sellers like the luxe velvet, faux suede, cozy faux fur throws and much more.

“We encourage consumers to shop early to take advantage of the best selection of products and great savings throughout the stores while supplies last,” said Durien Sanchez, Managing Director, Retail at Gordon Brothers.

Soft Surroundings filed for Chapter 11 reorganization in September and is closing all retail stores after 24 years in operation to focus on their e-commerce business. Going forward, the entire Soft Surroundings collection will continue to be available online at softsurroundings.com. The store closing discounts will apply at retail stores only and will not be available online.

To locate the nearest store visit softsurroundings.com.

