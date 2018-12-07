Store Closing Sales Begin Today at All Performance Bicycle Locations

Breaking News
Boston, Dec. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gordon Brothers announced today that it will begin store closing sales at 102 Performance Bicycle locations across the country. Parent Company, Advanced Sports Enterprises, Inc. (d/b/a Performance Bicycle) filed for bankruptcy on November 16th as part of its reorganization strategy. As part of that process, the Company has made the strategic decision to close all 102 Performance Bicycle stores.

Opening discounts up to 40% will be offered on all inventory, including current product, and feature top bike and accessory brands.

“We expect merchandise to sell very quickly,” stated Tim Shilling, Managing Director, Gordon Brothers. “Tremendous values on all categories are being offered starting today. Sales will run until all inventory is sold, which is expected to be fast.”

Street Address City State
8402 W. Thunderbird Rd., Suite MB101 Peoria AZ
7204 E. Broadway Tucson AZ
14747 N. Northsight Blvd. Suite 114 Scottsdale AZ
5955 West Ray Rd. Suite 15 Chandler AZ
3302 E. Speedway Blvd. Tucson AZ
1155 S. Power Rd. Suite 111 Mesa AZ
635 Brannan St. San Francisco CA
1824 University Ave Berkeley CA
7000 Amador Plaza Rd Dublin CA
2727 South El Camino Real San Mateo CA
1646 S, Bascom Ave. Campbell CA
2124 W. El Camino Real Mountain View CA
7730 Ronson Rd. San Diego CA
3833 Plaza Drive, #701 Oceanside CA
3619 Midway Dr. Unit 2 San Diego CA
8706 La Mesa Blvd. La Mesa CA
11675 Sorrento Valley Rd. Suite A Sorrento Valley CA
8850 Warner Avenue Fountain Valley CA
1700 East Ventura Blvd., Suite D Oxnard CA
6400 Owensmouth Ave., Suite D Woodland Hills CA
2745 El Camino Real Tustin CA
3550 Redondo Beach Blvd. Torrance CA
1314 Wilshire Blvd. Santa Monica CA
24721 Alicia Parkway Suite A Laguna Hills CA
323 S. Arroyo Pkwy Pasadena CA
7611 East Carson St. Long Beach CA
369 Third St., Space 28 San Rafael CA
1901 Douglas Blvd., Suite 150 Roseville CA
5271 Sunrise Blvd. Fair Oaks CA
6555 Pacific Ave. Stockton CA
919 Howe Ave. Sacramento CA
1993 Santa Rosa Ave. Santa Rosa CA
5066 S Wadsworth Blvd., Unit 124 Littleton CO
4824 N Academy Blvd. Colorado Springs CO
2450 Arapahoe Ave. Boulder CO
358 S. Colorado Blvd. Glendale CO
6570 S. Yosemite St. Suite A Greenwood Village CO
2407 South College Fort Collins CO
7430 West 88th Ave Westminster CO
141-C E. Main St. Newark DE
5329 Concord Pike Wilmington DE
1201 N. Federal Hwy., Suite 1 Ft. Lauderdale FL
625 North Dale Mabry Tampa FL
351 North Orlando Ave. Winter Park FL
4421 Southside Blvd. Jacksonville FL
10502A Alpharetta Hwy Roswell GA
1471 Northeast Expy NE Atlanta GA
50 Barrett Pkwy. Suite 1045 Marietta GA
3385 Woodward Crossing Blvd. Space F 13 Buford GA
8587 West Franklin Rd. Boise ID
2720 N. Halsted St. Chicago IL
381 Skokie Blvd. Northbrook IL
155 W. Golf Road Schaumburg IL
15876 South Lagrange Road Orland Park IL
428 S Route 59 Suite 106 Naperville IL
2830 South Highland Ave. Space 3 Lombard IL
8366 Castleton Corner Dr. Indianapolis IN
1991 E. Joppa Road, Space 18 Baltimore MD
357 Muddy Branch Road Gaithersburg MD
6455 Dobbin Road, Suite C5 Columbia MD
1667 Rockville Pike Rockville MD
43235 Crescent Blvd. Novi MI
3059 Oak Valley Dr. Ann Arbor MI
2081 South Telegraph Rd. Bloomfield Hills MI
653 Cary Towne Blvd. Cary NC
4436 South Blvd. Charlotte NC
1424 Westover Terrace Suite 102 Greensboro NC
1800 E. Franklin St. Suite 3 Chapel Hill NC
6325 Falls of Neuse Rd. Raleigh NC
1431 Mercantile Ave. NE Suite A Albuquerque NM
1509 Golden Gate Plaza Mayfield Heights OH
4466 Indian Ripple Rd Dayton OH
6674 Sawmill Road Columbus OH
7690 Montgomery Road Cincinnati OH
7073 SW Nyberg St Tulatin OR
3850 SW Hall Blvd. Beaverton OR
9988 SE Washington St. Portland OR
1740 E. Lanchaster Ave. Paoli PA
1300 South Columbus Blvd. Suite 11 Philadelphia PA
934 Airport Center Dr. Suite 11A Allentown PA
6401 Penn Ave., Suite 300B Pittsburgh PA
535 Haywood Rd. Suite 1 Greenville SC
2900 West Anderson Lane, Suite 3 Austin TX
4750 FM 1960 West Houston TX
7549 Westheimer Road Houston TX
2915 East State Highway 114 Southlake TX
4051 LBJ Freeway, Suite 110 Farmers Branch TX
15048 San Pedro Ave. San Antonio TX
5531 South Hulen St. Fort Worth TX
6101 Avenue K Suite 110 Plano TX
4040 S. Lamar Blvd. Unit 3 Austin TX
291 West 2100 South Salt Lake City UT
8387 Leesburg Pike, Space 20 Vienna VA
6721 Frontier Dr. Springfield VA
11634 Plaza America Dr. Reston VA
381 Hillsdale Drive Charlottesville VA
2356 VA Beach Blvd. Suite C Virginia Beach VA
9015 W. Broad Street Richmond VA
4501 Roosevelt Way NE Seattle WA
3225 Alderwood Mall Blvd, Suite A Lynnwood WA
15230 Northeast 24th St. Suite C Redmond WA
2220 South 37th St. Space 6 Tacoma WA

 

 

About Gordon Brothers
Since 1903, Gordon Brothers (www.gordonbrothers.com) has helped lenders, operating executives, advisors, and investors move forward through change. The firm brings a powerful combination of expertise and capital to clients, developing customized solutions on an integrated or standalone basis across four service areas: valuations, dispositions, operations, and investments. Whether to fuel growth or facilitate strategic consolidation, Gordon Brothers partners with companies in the retail, commercial, and industrial sectors to put assets to their highest and best use. Gordon Brothers conducts more than $70 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually. Gordon Brothers is headquartered in Boston, with 25 offices across five continents.

CONTACT: Cal Shusta
Gordon Brothers
[email protected]
