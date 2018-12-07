Store Closing Sales Begin Today at All Performance Bicycle Locations

Deep Discounts on All Merchandise Just in Time for the Holidays
Boston, Dec. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gordon Brothers announced today that it will begin store closing sales at 102 Performance Bicycle locations across the country. Parent Company, Advanced Sports Enterprises, Inc. (d/b/a Performance Bicycle) filed for bankruptcy on November 16th as part of its reorganization strategy. As part of that process, the Company has made the strategic decision to close all 102 Performance Bicycle stores.
Opening discounts up to 40% will be offered on all inventory, including current product, and feature top bike and accessory brands.
“We expect merchandise to sell very quickly,” stated Tim Shilling, Managing Director, Gordon Brothers. “Tremendous values on all categories are being offered starting today. Sales will run until all inventory is sold, which is expected to be fast.”
See below for store location list.
|Street Address
|City
|State
|8402 W. Thunderbird Rd., Suite MB101
|Peoria
|AZ
|7204 E. Broadway
|Tucson
|AZ
|14747 N. Northsight Blvd. Suite 114
|Scottsdale
|AZ
|5955 West Ray Rd. Suite 15
|Chandler
|AZ
|3302 E. Speedway Blvd.
|Tucson
|AZ
|1155 S. Power Rd. Suite 111
|Mesa
|AZ
|635 Brannan St.
|San Francisco
|CA
|1824 University Ave
|Berkeley
|CA
|7000 Amador Plaza Rd
|Dublin
|CA
|2727 South El Camino Real
|San Mateo
|CA
|1646 S, Bascom Ave.
|Campbell
|CA
|2124 W. El Camino Real
|Mountain View
|CA
|7730 Ronson Rd.
|San Diego
|CA
|3833 Plaza Drive, #701
|Oceanside
|CA
|3619 Midway Dr. Unit 2
|San Diego
|CA
|8706 La Mesa Blvd.
|La Mesa
|CA
|11675 Sorrento Valley Rd. Suite A
|Sorrento Valley
|CA
|8850 Warner Avenue
|Fountain Valley
|CA
|1700 East Ventura Blvd., Suite D
|Oxnard
|CA
|6400 Owensmouth Ave., Suite D
|Woodland Hills
|CA
|2745 El Camino Real
|Tustin
|CA
|3550 Redondo Beach Blvd.
|Torrance
|CA
|1314 Wilshire Blvd.
|Santa Monica
|CA
|24721 Alicia Parkway Suite A
|Laguna Hills
|CA
|323 S. Arroyo Pkwy
|Pasadena
|CA
|7611 East Carson St.
|Long Beach
|CA
|369 Third St., Space 28
|San Rafael
|CA
|1901 Douglas Blvd., Suite 150
|Roseville
|CA
|5271 Sunrise Blvd.
|Fair Oaks
|CA
|6555 Pacific Ave.
|Stockton
|CA
|919 Howe Ave.
|Sacramento
|CA
|1993 Santa Rosa Ave.
|Santa Rosa
|CA
|5066 S Wadsworth Blvd., Unit 124
|Littleton
|CO
|4824 N Academy Blvd.
|Colorado Springs
|CO
|2450 Arapahoe Ave.
|Boulder
|CO
|358 S. Colorado Blvd.
|Glendale
|CO
|6570 S. Yosemite St. Suite A
|Greenwood Village
|CO
|2407 South College
|Fort Collins
|CO
|7430 West 88th Ave
|Westminster
|CO
|141-C E. Main St.
|Newark
|DE
|5329 Concord Pike
|Wilmington
|DE
|1201 N. Federal Hwy., Suite 1
|Ft. Lauderdale
|FL
|625 North Dale Mabry
|Tampa
|FL
|351 North Orlando Ave.
|Winter Park
|FL
|4421 Southside Blvd.
|Jacksonville
|FL
|10502A Alpharetta Hwy
|Roswell
|GA
|1471 Northeast Expy NE
|Atlanta
|GA
|50 Barrett Pkwy. Suite 1045
|Marietta
|GA
|3385 Woodward Crossing Blvd. Space F 13
|Buford
|GA
|8587 West Franklin Rd.
|Boise
|ID
|2720 N. Halsted St.
|Chicago
|IL
|381 Skokie Blvd.
|Northbrook
|IL
|155 W. Golf Road
|Schaumburg
|IL
|15876 South Lagrange Road
|Orland Park
|IL
|428 S Route 59 Suite 106
|Naperville
|IL
|2830 South Highland Ave. Space 3
|Lombard
|IL
|8366 Castleton Corner Dr.
|Indianapolis
|IN
|1991 E. Joppa Road, Space 18
|Baltimore
|MD
|357 Muddy Branch Road
|Gaithersburg
|MD
|6455 Dobbin Road, Suite C5
|Columbia
|MD
|1667 Rockville Pike
|Rockville
|MD
|43235 Crescent Blvd.
|Novi
|MI
|3059 Oak Valley Dr.
|Ann Arbor
|MI
|2081 South Telegraph Rd.
|Bloomfield Hills
|MI
|653 Cary Towne Blvd.
|Cary
|NC
|4436 South Blvd.
|Charlotte
|NC
|1424 Westover Terrace Suite 102
|Greensboro
|NC
|1800 E. Franklin St. Suite 3
|Chapel Hill
|NC
|6325 Falls of Neuse Rd.
|Raleigh
|NC
|1431 Mercantile Ave. NE Suite A
|Albuquerque
|NM
|1509 Golden Gate Plaza
|Mayfield Heights
|OH
|4466 Indian Ripple Rd
|Dayton
|OH
|6674 Sawmill Road
|Columbus
|OH
|7690 Montgomery Road
|Cincinnati
|OH
|7073 SW Nyberg St
|Tulatin
|OR
|3850 SW Hall Blvd.
|Beaverton
|OR
|9988 SE Washington St.
|Portland
|OR
|1740 E. Lanchaster Ave.
|Paoli
|PA
|1300 South Columbus Blvd. Suite 11
|Philadelphia
|PA
|934 Airport Center Dr. Suite 11A
|Allentown
|PA
|6401 Penn Ave., Suite 300B
|Pittsburgh
|PA
|535 Haywood Rd. Suite 1
|Greenville
|SC
|2900 West Anderson Lane, Suite 3
|Austin
|TX
|4750 FM 1960 West
|Houston
|TX
|7549 Westheimer Road
|Houston
|TX
|2915 East State Highway 114
|Southlake
|TX
|4051 LBJ Freeway, Suite 110
|Farmers Branch
|TX
|15048 San Pedro Ave.
|San Antonio
|TX
|5531 South Hulen St.
|Fort Worth
|TX
|6101 Avenue K Suite 110
|Plano
|TX
|4040 S. Lamar Blvd. Unit 3
|Austin
|TX
|291 West 2100 South
|Salt Lake City
|UT
|8387 Leesburg Pike, Space 20
|Vienna
|VA
|6721 Frontier Dr.
|Springfield
|VA
|11634 Plaza America Dr.
|Reston
|VA
|381 Hillsdale Drive
|Charlottesville
|VA
|2356 VA Beach Blvd. Suite C
|Virginia Beach
|VA
|9015 W. Broad Street
|Richmond
|VA
|4501 Roosevelt Way NE
|Seattle
|WA
|3225 Alderwood Mall Blvd, Suite A
|Lynnwood
|WA
|15230 Northeast 24th St. Suite C
|Redmond
|WA
|2220 South 37th St. Space 6
|Tacoma
|WA
About Gordon Brothers
Since 1903, Gordon Brothers (www.gordonbrothers.com) has helped lenders, operating executives, advisors, and investors move forward through change. The firm brings a powerful combination of expertise and capital to clients, developing customized solutions on an integrated or standalone basis across four service areas: valuations, dispositions, operations, and investments. Whether to fuel growth or facilitate strategic consolidation, Gordon Brothers partners with companies in the retail, commercial, and industrial sectors to put assets to their highest and best use. Gordon Brothers conducts more than $70 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually. Gordon Brothers is headquartered in Boston, with 25 offices across five continents.
CONTACT: Cal Shusta Gordon Brothers [email protected]
Nasdaq NewsFeed
Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)
- Oceana celebrates new leadership and new headquarters - December 7, 2018
- LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Aphria Inc. To Contact The Firm - December 7, 2018
- Store Closing Sales Begin Today at All Performance Bicycle Locations - December 7, 2018