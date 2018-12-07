Store Closing Sales Begin Today at All Performance Bicycle Locations

Deep Discounts on All Merchandise Just in Time for the Holidays

Boston, Dec. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gordon Brothers announced today that it will begin store closing sales at 102 Performance Bicycle locations across the country. Parent Company, Advanced Sports Enterprises, Inc. (d/b/a Performance Bicycle) filed for bankruptcy on November 16th as part of its reorganization strategy. As part of that process, the Company has made the strategic decision to close all 102 Performance Bicycle stores.

Opening discounts up to 40% will be offered on all inventory, including current product, and feature top bike and accessory brands.

“We expect merchandise to sell very quickly,” stated Tim Shilling, Managing Director, Gordon Brothers. “Tremendous values on all categories are being offered starting today. Sales will run until all inventory is sold, which is expected to be fast.”

Street Address City State 8402 W. Thunderbird Rd., Suite MB101 Peoria AZ 7204 E. Broadway Tucson AZ 14747 N. Northsight Blvd. Suite 114 Scottsdale AZ 5955 West Ray Rd. Suite 15 Chandler AZ 3302 E. Speedway Blvd. Tucson AZ 1155 S. Power Rd. Suite 111 Mesa AZ 635 Brannan St. San Francisco CA 1824 University Ave Berkeley CA 7000 Amador Plaza Rd Dublin CA 2727 South El Camino Real San Mateo CA 1646 S, Bascom Ave. Campbell CA 2124 W. El Camino Real Mountain View CA 7730 Ronson Rd. San Diego CA 3833 Plaza Drive, #701 Oceanside CA 3619 Midway Dr. Unit 2 San Diego CA 8706 La Mesa Blvd. La Mesa CA 11675 Sorrento Valley Rd. Suite A Sorrento Valley CA 8850 Warner Avenue Fountain Valley CA 1700 East Ventura Blvd., Suite D Oxnard CA 6400 Owensmouth Ave., Suite D Woodland Hills CA 2745 El Camino Real Tustin CA 3550 Redondo Beach Blvd. Torrance CA 1314 Wilshire Blvd. Santa Monica CA 24721 Alicia Parkway Suite A Laguna Hills CA 323 S. Arroyo Pkwy Pasadena CA 7611 East Carson St. Long Beach CA 369 Third St., Space 28 San Rafael CA 1901 Douglas Blvd., Suite 150 Roseville CA 5271 Sunrise Blvd. Fair Oaks CA 6555 Pacific Ave. Stockton CA 919 Howe Ave. Sacramento CA 1993 Santa Rosa Ave. Santa Rosa CA 5066 S Wadsworth Blvd., Unit 124 Littleton CO 4824 N Academy Blvd. Colorado Springs CO 2450 Arapahoe Ave. Boulder CO 358 S. Colorado Blvd. Glendale CO 6570 S. Yosemite St. Suite A Greenwood Village CO 2407 South College Fort Collins CO 7430 West 88th Ave Westminster CO 141-C E. Main St. Newark DE 5329 Concord Pike Wilmington DE 1201 N. Federal Hwy., Suite 1 Ft. Lauderdale FL 625 North Dale Mabry Tampa FL 351 North Orlando Ave. Winter Park FL 4421 Southside Blvd. Jacksonville FL 10502A Alpharetta Hwy Roswell GA 1471 Northeast Expy NE Atlanta GA 50 Barrett Pkwy. Suite 1045 Marietta GA 3385 Woodward Crossing Blvd. Space F 13 Buford GA 8587 West Franklin Rd. Boise ID 2720 N. Halsted St. Chicago IL 381 Skokie Blvd. Northbrook IL 155 W. Golf Road Schaumburg IL 15876 South Lagrange Road Orland Park IL 428 S Route 59 Suite 106 Naperville IL 2830 South Highland Ave. Space 3 Lombard IL 8366 Castleton Corner Dr. Indianapolis IN 1991 E. Joppa Road, Space 18 Baltimore MD 357 Muddy Branch Road Gaithersburg MD 6455 Dobbin Road, Suite C5 Columbia MD 1667 Rockville Pike Rockville MD 43235 Crescent Blvd. Novi MI 3059 Oak Valley Dr. Ann Arbor MI 2081 South Telegraph Rd. Bloomfield Hills MI 653 Cary Towne Blvd. Cary NC 4436 South Blvd. Charlotte NC 1424 Westover Terrace Suite 102 Greensboro NC 1800 E. Franklin St. Suite 3 Chapel Hill NC 6325 Falls of Neuse Rd. Raleigh NC 1431 Mercantile Ave. NE Suite A Albuquerque NM 1509 Golden Gate Plaza Mayfield Heights OH 4466 Indian Ripple Rd Dayton OH 6674 Sawmill Road Columbus OH 7690 Montgomery Road Cincinnati OH 7073 SW Nyberg St Tulatin OR 3850 SW Hall Blvd. Beaverton OR 9988 SE Washington St. Portland OR 1740 E. Lanchaster Ave. Paoli PA 1300 South Columbus Blvd. Suite 11 Philadelphia PA 934 Airport Center Dr. Suite 11A Allentown PA 6401 Penn Ave., Suite 300B Pittsburgh PA 535 Haywood Rd. Suite 1 Greenville SC 2900 West Anderson Lane, Suite 3 Austin TX 4750 FM 1960 West Houston TX 7549 Westheimer Road Houston TX 2915 East State Highway 114 Southlake TX 4051 LBJ Freeway, Suite 110 Farmers Branch TX 15048 San Pedro Ave. San Antonio TX 5531 South Hulen St. Fort Worth TX 6101 Avenue K Suite 110 Plano TX 4040 S. Lamar Blvd. Unit 3 Austin TX 291 West 2100 South Salt Lake City UT 8387 Leesburg Pike, Space 20 Vienna VA 6721 Frontier Dr. Springfield VA 11634 Plaza America Dr. Reston VA 381 Hillsdale Drive Charlottesville VA 2356 VA Beach Blvd. Suite C Virginia Beach VA 9015 W. Broad Street Richmond VA 4501 Roosevelt Way NE Seattle WA 3225 Alderwood Mall Blvd, Suite A Lynnwood WA 15230 Northeast 24th St. Suite C Redmond WA 2220 South 37th St. Space 6 Tacoma WA

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers (www.gordonbrothers.com) has helped lenders, operating executives, advisors, and investors move forward through change. The firm brings a powerful combination of expertise and capital to clients, developing customized solutions on an integrated or standalone basis across four service areas: valuations, dispositions, operations, and investments. Whether to fuel growth or facilitate strategic consolidation, Gordon Brothers partners with companies in the retail, commercial, and industrial sectors to put assets to their highest and best use. Gordon Brothers conducts more than $70 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually. Gordon Brothers is headquartered in Boston, with 25 offices across five continents.

