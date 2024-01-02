Homes hit by power cuts and trees brought down, while Exeter sees highest wind speeds in 30 years Roads, bridges and rail lines were blocked as the first named storm of 2024 – Henk – swept across parts of southern Britain, with one area experiencing its strongest wind speeds for more than 30 years.Thousands of homes suffered power cuts and many trees were brought down. Continue reading…

