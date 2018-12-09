A winter storm brought snowfall and freezing rain to North and South Carolina on Saturday, creating hazardous conditions on roads and threatening to leave hundreds of thousands of people without power, officials said.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Storm hits Carolinas and officials warn of potential widespread power outages - December 8, 2018
- FBI investigated four Americans on Russia collusion suspicions: Comey - December 8, 2018
- Brexit lawmakers committee slams May’s deal in latest blow ahead of vote - December 8, 2018