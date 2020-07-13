Breaking News
Storopack Launches FunPak® “Leaf”

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News

Plant-based Packaging is taking shape!

These plant-based, leaf-shaped packaging peanuts are ideal for manufacturers and shippers in the horticultural, food, CBD and hemp markets.

Plant-based Loose Fill protective packaging solutions are exceptionally resistant to shocks and reliably protect products in the box.

Cincinnati, Ohio, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Packaging specialist Storopack is expanding its Loose Fill portfolio in North America. As such, manufacturers and shippers of organic and plant-based products can now protect their goods with unique, eco-friendly, and leaf-shaped packaging peanuts during transit. The FunPak® Leaf is ideal for products falling into the agricultural, home and garden, horticultural, food, CBD and hemp markets. Thanks to its unique Leaf shape and green color, FunPak® Leaf offers consumers a memorable unboxing experience. “Our Loose Fill protective packaging solutions are exceptionally resistant to shocks and reliably protect products within the box. We are delighted to be able to offer our customers personalized and ecologically efficient packaging peanuts in the shape of FunPak®,” explains Tom Eckel, Storopack Loose Fill Product Manager, with pride.

The plant-based FunPak® packaging peanuts are certified compostable and represent an appealing solution for companies who wish to ship their goods safely and who also take sustainability seriously. Made entirely from renewable raw materials and are environmentally friendly for all ecosystems, such as lakes, streams, rivers, and oceans, as well as for humans and animals. All FunPak® Loose Fill by Storopack is fully water-soluble and leaves behind no toxic substances or pollutants in the soil. They can be reused multiple times without losing their unique protective properties. In addition to FunPak® Leaf, these biological packaging peanuts are available in many other shapes and in the full spectrum of colors and, in addition, can be customized on request. The FunPak® product portfolio is manufactured solely in the USA and is available in all states, as well as in Canada and Mexico.

Storopack press releases and print-ready images can also be found online at www.storopack.com and www.cc-stuttgart.de/presseportal. Images may be reprinted free of charge for editorial purposes, provided their source is stated.

 

About Storopack

Founded as Johannes Reichenecker leather tannery in 1874, since 1959 Storopack Hans Reichenecker GmbH based in Metzingen, Germany, is a specialist for protective packaging. The globally active company produces and supplies made-to-measure and flexible protective packaging for various areas of industry. Storopack is present with own production locations and branch offices in Europe, North America, South America, Asia and Australia. 2,470 employees work for Storopack worldwide. In the year 2019 Storopack generated sales of 479 million Euros. Storopack products are available in more than 50 countries. Further information on www.storopack.com

Attachments

  • FunPac-SativaLeaf-0504
  • sativaleaf-9045(2) 
CONTACT: Tommy Moorman
Storopack, Inc.
5132007633
[email protected]

