Story spiked: Kim’s Hanoi hotel masterstroke undone as White House press evicted

It had been dubbed a brilliant move in a grand game of diplomatic chess: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had booked the same hotel being used by the White House press corps during his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Vietnam this week.
