StoryFile and its AI-powered conversational video platform Conversa™ will be honored in the field of Software & Apps at the Consumer Electronics Show in January

New York, NY, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — StoryFile Inc. was named a CES® 2023 Innovation Awards Honoree in the category of Software & Apps for its AI-powered conversational video platform Conversa. The announcement was made at the Consumer Technology Association’s event in New York, ahead of CES 2023, the world’s most influential technology event, happening Jan. 5-8 in Las Vegas, NV.

Conversa, is the first and still only enterprise Conversational AI SaaS solution that provides tools to collect video, to create and train AI interactions, and to be published anywhere on the web. It is being used for everything from virtual assistants to employee onboarding to management training to preserving company history.

“We’re thrilled to be honored by CES 2023 in our first year as a software company,” said Heather Miao-Smith, Co-Founder and Chief Visionary Officer of StoryFile Inc. “We strive to make AI more human, enhancing engagement and satisfaction with all kind of interactions. This recognition of our vision and our super-talented team sets the tone for great things to come in the new year.”

Conversa clients already include the top three international makers of enterprise data solutions software, one of the biggest retailers in the world, a top maker of medical devices and the biggest supplier of software and hardware for the banking industry. Following on recent StoryFile headlines at the BBC, Reuters, the Times of London, Futurism and Wired, Conversa was previously named the Best New SaaS Product for Education by the SaaS Awards.

The education platform featuring pro athletes as digital mentors, Versus, also uses Conversa to create storyfiles that enable sports stars such as Albert Pujols, Jennie Finch and Jessica Mendoza to share their skills and wisdom via conversational video.

StoryFile Life is a version of the technology available for home and family use– designed to preserve legacies and stories of all kinds.

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in 27 consumer technology product categories. Those with the highest rating receive the “Best of Innovation” distinction. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic and design.

StoryFile is making artificial intelligence more human. As the inventor of conversational video, the company was founded in 2017 in Los Angeles. Now the patent-protected technology it developed powers both the Conversa platform and a consumer version for home use, StoryFile Life. Conversational video allows users of all kinds to make deeper human connections whether it be for family history, commerce, customer service, education, or any collective human knowledge that needs to be shared. Conversa is the only SaaS solution that allows anyone to create and publish their own interactive conversational video content, and create the FAQ, the leave-behind, the chatbot, the explainer video, and more. With videos that talk back, StoryFile is revolutionizing the storytelling and communication industries. To learn more, visit StoryFile.com .

