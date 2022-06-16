Stradley Ronon’s Investment Management Practice Awarded Elite ‘Band 1’ Ranking from Chambers USA 2022

Philadelphia, PA, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Stradley Ronon is pleased to announce that the firm has received the highest “Band 1” ranking in the 2022 edition of Chambers USA: America’s Leading Lawyers for Business for nationwide registered funds. Chambers USA describes the firm’s leading investment management practice as:

Stradley Ronon maintains an impressive client list of fund complexes, fund managers and independent trustees, who benefit from the firm’s skill, industry integration and nationwide presence when developing new products or approaching other registered funds concerns. Handles a wide range of open and closed-end funds and is particularly noted for its strength in the ETF space.

“On behalf of our 65-lawyer investment management group, we are proud and honored to receive the top recognition from Chambers USA,” said Bruce G. Leto, partner and co-chair of investment management at Stradley Ronon. “Our market-leading practice has deep roots in the investment management industry, and this ranking highlights the breadth of our practice and our many successes to date.”

Bruce G. Leto , the co-chair of investment management, is ranked in Band 1. Chambers USA says:

Leto’s distinguished practice involves advising significant investment managers on M&A, launches and regulatory issues.

“I think very highly of Bruce, he is a very prominent attorney in the space.” “He has a great reputation and a quality practice with great clients.”

Alison M. Fuller , a partner in investment management, is ranked in Band 2. Chambers USA says:

Fuller is highly commended for her representation of mutual funds and their independent directors.

“Alison offers very solid representation on all matters and she is responsive at all times.” “She is superb.”

Matthew R. DiClemente , the co-chair of investment management, is ranked in Band 3. Chambers USA says:

DiClemente is experienced across the registered fund sector, including ETFs and mutual funds.

“Matt is incredibly thoughtful and able to flip between the big picture and specific implementation details. He is also extremely efficient.” “We have the utmost confidence in Matt’s ability and judgment.” “He is a strong lawyer with strong clients.”

Michael W. Mundt , a partner in investment management, is ranked in Band 3. Chambers USA says:

Mundt utilizes his SEC experience to assist clients with innovative solutions to complex issues relating to ETFs.

“Michael is a very smart lawyer.” “His strength lies in his deep subject matter expertise.” “He is very approachable and extremely knowledgeable.”

Eric S. Purple , a partner in investment management, is ranked in Band 3. Chambers USA says:

Purple’s well-regarded registered fund practice includes advising independent directors and investment managers on formations and regulatory matters.

“In addition to Eric’s incredible intellect and far-reaching expertise he is a very pragmatic person.” “Eric is a very knowledgeable guy.”

Alan P. Goldberg , a partner in investment management, is ranked in Band 5. Chambers USA says:

Goldberg has a noted practice which involves advising significant investment companies and independent board members.

“Alan is attentive to our questions and concerns. One of his significant strengths is his ability to both educate and engage.”

Stradley Ronon’s nationally-ranked investment management practice represents investment company clients with over 1,500 separate funds and $3.5 trillion in assets, including several of the top 20 investment company complexes in the country.

