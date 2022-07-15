Stran & Company CEO to Participate in the Benzinga All Access Event on July 22nd

Breaking News
Quincy, MA, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Stran & Company, Inc. (“Stran” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: STRN) (NASDAQ: STRNW), a leading outsourced marketing solutions provider that leverages its promotional products and loyalty incentive expertise, today announced that Andy Shape, President and Chief Executive Officer of Stran, will be participating in the Benzinga All Access event taking place on July 22, 2022.

Mr. Shape is scheduled to present on Friday, July 22, 2022, at 10:20 A.M. Eastern Time.

The event will be broadcast live and can be viewed at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_ZV7EIrsfxM. An archived recording of the presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.stran.com/.

About Benzinga All Access

Benzinga All Access is a first-of-its-kind show: part interview, part investor presentation. On All Access, Benzinga partners with companies to bring you in-depth one-on-one conversations with executives across a wide range of industries and asset classes. From emerging biotechs, to alternative real estate investment platforms, to everything in between, guests on All Access have one thing in common: they want to tell their story to investors.

About Stran

Over the past 27 years, Stran has grown to become a leader in the promotional products industry, specializing in complex marketing programs to help recognize the value of promotional products, branded merchandise and loyalty incentive programs as a tool to drive awareness, build brands and impact sales. Stran is the chosen partner of many Fortune 500 companies, across a variety of industries, to execute their promotional marketing, loyalty and incentive, sponsorship activation, recruitment, retention, and wellness campaigns. Stran provides world-class customer service and utilizes cutting-edge technology, including efficient ordering and logistics technology to provide order processing, warehousing and fulfillment functions. The Company’s mission is to develop long-term relationships with its clients, enabling them to connect with both their customers and employees in order to build lasting brand loyalty. Additional information about the Company is available at: www.stran.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the final prospectus related to the public offering filed with the SEC and other reports filed with the SEC thereafter. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC
Tel: (212) 671-1021
STRN@crescendo-ir.com

Press Contact:

Howie Turkenkopf
press@stran.com

