Quincy, MA, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Stran & Company, Inc. (“Stran” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SWAG) (NASDAQ: SWAGW), a leading outsourced marketing solutions provider that leverages its promotional products and loyalty incentive expertise, today announced the promotion of David Browner to the position of Chief Financial Officer, effective March 27, 2023. Mr. Browner was previously appointed to the position of Interim Chief Financial Officer, effective July 29, 2022.

Mr. Browner is a long-serving manager of Stran’s financial operations with experience and background in accounting, finance, and business. Prior to his appointment as Stran’s Interim Chief Financial Officer in July 2022, Mr. Browner had served as Stran’s Controller since July 2021. Within both roles, Mr. Browner was responsible for preparation of quarterly and annual financial reports, managing the Company’s finance team, and overseeing special projects, including software implementation, workflow analyses, and yearly budgets. Mr. Browner joined Stran in July 2012, and has held a variety of other senior financial positions. Mr. Browner holds a Master of Business Administration in Accounting and a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Massachusetts Lowell.

Andy Shape, President and CEO of Stran, commented, “We are very pleased to formally appoint David as our Chief Financial Officer after serving as our Interim Chief Financial Officer for nearly a year, as well as holding other key financial roles since becoming part of the Stran team in 2012. We have witnessed his management, operational and financial skills and appreciate his significant contributions to the Company’s growth and integration of several acquisitions. Given his long relationship with the company and background, we believe David is a valued member of our leadership team, as we execute on our near and long-term growth strategy with a focus on maximizing operational efficiency.”

About Stran

Over the past 27 years, Stran has grown to become a leader in the promotional products industry, specializing in complex marketing programs to help recognize the value of promotional products, branded merchandise, and loyalty incentive programs as a tool to drive awareness, build brands and impact sales. Stran is the chosen promotional programs manager of many Fortune 500 companies, across a variety of industries, to execute their promotional marketing, loyalty and incentive, sponsorship activation, recruitment, retention, and wellness campaigns. Stran provides world-class customer service and utilizes cutting-edge technology, including efficient ordering and logistics technology to provide order processing, warehousing and fulfillment functions. The Company’s mission is to develop long-term relationships with its clients, enabling them to connect with both their customers and employees in order to build lasting brand loyalty. Additional information about the Company is available at: www.stran.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s periodic reports which are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Contacts:

Investor Relations Contact

Press Contact