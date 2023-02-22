Stran to support the customer’s North American incentive-based merchandise loyalty program

Quincy, MA, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Stran & Company, Inc. (“Stran” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SWAG) (NASDAQ: SWAGW), a leading outsourced marketing solutions provider that leverages its promotional products and loyalty incentive expertise, today announced it has been contracted by a multinational direct selling beauty products company to provide incentive merchandise to assist in growing the customer’s North American loyalty program. The program is expected to launch in the first quarter of 2023.

Andy Shape, President and CEO of Stran, stated, “We continue to witness strong contract momentum entering 2023, evidenced by our new loyalty program management relationship with one of the largest beauty products direct sales companies. Given their multinational presence and community of more than four million beauty influencers worldwide, we are pleased to be selected to support them in expanding their loyalty program by providing incentive merchandise to their North American end users. As part of our collaboration, we expect to launch a new custom-branded e-commerce merchandise store during the first quarter of 2023 for the customer’s North American market. The new e-commerce store will provide influencers with an easy-to-use platform to access merchandise with the expectation of bolstering their loyalty programs through incentive merchandise. We look forward to supporting their international influencer clientele and exploring expansion opportunities in the future.”

About Stran

Over the past 27 years, Stran has grown to become a leader in the promotional products industry, specializing in complex marketing programs to help recognize the value of promotional products, branded merchandise, and loyalty incentive programs as a tool to drive awareness, build brands and impact sales. Stran is the chosen promotional programs manager of many Fortune 500 companies, across a variety of industries, to execute their promotional marketing, loyalty and incentive, sponsorship activation, recruitment, retention, and wellness campaigns. Stran provides world-class customer service and utilizes cutting-edge technology, including efficient ordering and logistics technology to provide order processing, warehousing and fulfillment functions. The Company’s mission is to develop long-term relationships with its clients, enabling them to connect with both their customers and employees in order to build lasting brand loyalty. Additional information about the Company is available at: www.stran.com .

