Quincy, MA, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Stran & Company, Inc. (“Stran” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SWAG) (NASDAQ: SWAGW), a leading outsourced marketing solutions provider that leverages its promotional products and loyalty incentive expertise, today announced that Andy Shape, President and Chief Executive Officer of Stran, will be presenting at the Sidoti Investor Conference being held virtually on November 15-16, 2023.

Mr. Shape is scheduled to present at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, November 16, 2023. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay at https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_WdAMna7rS_mS8W83ocCsdQ . Mr. Shape will also be available for one-on-one meetings with qualified investors throughout the conference.

To register for the conference, please visit Sidoti Investor Conference I Attendee Registration .

About Sidoti Events, LLC (“Events”) and Sidoti & Company, LLC (“Sidoti”)

In 2023, Sidoti & Company, LLC , Sidoti & Company, LLC ( www.sidoti.com ) formed a sister company, Sidoti Events, LLC in order to focus exclusively on its rapidly growing conference business and to more directly serve the needs of presenters and attendees. The relationship allows Events to draw on the nearly 25 years of experience Sidoti has as a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small and microcap companies and the institutions that invest in their securities, with most of its coverage in the $200 million-$5 billion market cap range. Sidoti’s coverage universe comprises approximately 160 equities, of which 40 percent participate in the firm’s rapidly growing Company Sponsored Research (“CSR”) program. Events is a leading provider of corporate access through the eight investor conferences it hosts each year. By virtue of its direct ties to Sidoti, Events benefits from Sidoti’s small- and microcap-focused nationwide sales force, which has connections with approximately 1,500 institutional relationships in North America. This enables Events to provide multiple forums for meaningful interaction for small and microcap issuers and investors specifically interested in companies in the sector.

About Stran

For over 27 years, Stran has grown to become a leader in the promotional products industry, specializing in complex marketing programs to help recognize the value of promotional products, branded merchandise, and loyalty incentive programs as a tool to drive awareness, build brands and impact sales. Stran is the chosen promotional programs manager of many Fortune 500 companies, across a variety of industries, to execute their promotional marketing, loyalty and incentive, sponsorship activation, recruitment, retention, and wellness campaigns. Stran provides world-class customer service and utilizes cutting-edge technology, including efficient ordering and logistics technology to provide order processing, warehousing and fulfillment functions. The Company’s mission is to develop long-term relationships with its clients, enabling them to connect with both their customers and employees in order to build lasting brand loyalty. Additional information about the Company is available at: www.stran.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s periodic reports which are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: (212) 671-1021

SWAG@crescendo-ir.com