Strata Ranked No. 1 in KLAS for Business Decision Support for 15th Consecutive Year

CHICAGO, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Strata Decision Technology (Strata), a pioneer and leader in the development of cloud-based financial planning, analytics and performance tools for healthcare, announced today that the company’s StrataJazz® application earned top honors as the KLAS Category Leader for Business Decision Support in the 2021 Best in KLAS: Software and Services report. With a score of 90.1 out of 100, StrataJazz is one of the highest rated analytics solutions in all of healthcare information technology.

This is the 15th consecutive year that Strata Decision Support solutions have earned the coveted No. 1 spot in KLAS’s end-of-year ranking of healthcare IT software and services vendors. The annual Best in KLAS ratings are based on feedback from tens of thousands of interviews conducted throughout the year with healthcare providers. In the report, 100 percent of Strata customers stated that Strata is “part of their long-term plans” – a score over 10 points higher than the average for business decision support solutions reviewed by KLAS. Close to 100 percent of Strata customers indicated that they “would buy again” with a score 9 points higher than the segment average.

According to Adam Gale, KLAS President, “Each year, thousands of healthcare professionals across the globe take the time to share their voice with KLAS. They know that sharing their perspective helps vendors to improve and helps their peers make better decisions. These conversations are a constant reminder to me of how necessary accurate, honest, and impartial reporting is in the healthcare industry. The Best in KLAS report and the awards it contains set the standard of excellence for software and services firms. Vendors who win the title of ‘Best in KLAS’ should celebrate and remember that providers now accept only the best from their products and services. The Best in KLAS award serves as a signal to provider and payer organizations that they should expect excellence from the winning vendors.”

Strata solutions are used by over 2,000 hospitals and 400 healthcare delivery systems across the U.S., helping healthcare providers better plan, analyze and perform, driving margin to fuel their clinical mission.

“In a year when healthcare providers faced the worst financial crisis in the history of healthcare, we are incredibly proud that our solutions were able to help and that we were named the No. 1 in KLAS for the fifteenth consecutive year,” said Dan Michelson, Chief Executive Officer of Strata. “Now, more than ever, we feel very fortunate to be able to help our customers tackle the challenges facing them as they seek to improve financial and clinical outcomes, driving more value for their providers, their organization and the communities that they serve.”

Comments from Customers

In determining its rankings, KLAS collects both quantitative and qualitative feedback from healthcare providers on the technologies they use. The following are selected, anonymous commentaries by Strata customers, reported by KLAS:

Return on Investment: “I feel like we are getting our money’s worth. The information that we can get out of the system for analytics goes so far beyond what anybody can get out of a financial accounting system, and the system has really driven a lot of discussion about things that our operational leaders would not have otherwise known were going on.” – Director, January 2021

"Strata Decision Technology's technical support is hands down the best I have ever worked with. Anytime we need to put in a ticket for a technical problem or work through an error, their approach is unparalleled. I have never worked with anybody whose follow-up service is as good as Strata Decision Technology's." – Manager, January 2021

“Strata Decision Technology’s technical support is hands down the best I have ever worked with. Anytime we need to put in a ticket for a technical problem or work through an error, their approach is unparalleled. I have never worked with anybody whose follow-up service is as good as Strata Decision Technology’s.” – Manager, January 2021 Functionality and Upgrades: “ StrataJazz Decision Support is just heaven. It is wonderful because it is automated and streamlined. It does everything for us. When we would do costing in our previous system, we had to do everything manually. With StrataJazz Decision Support, once things are set up, it is very easy to go through everything. We just point and click. We have all our entities, which we couldn’t get in our previous system. StrataJazz Decision Support is everything the vendor promised and more. We love the system and are so happy.” – Analyst / Coordinator, January 2021

"Strata Decision Technology's staff members are professional and knowledgeable. Our ideas are on the vendor's radar. Strata Decision Technology is collaborative and listens to customers." – Manager, January 2021

The full 2021 Best in KLAS: Software and Services report is available at www.klasresearch.com .

About KLAS

KLAS has been providing accurate, honest, and impartial insights for the healthcare IT (HIT) industry since 1996. The KLAS mission is to improve the world’s healthcare by amplifying the voice of providers and payers. The scope of our research is constantly expanding to best fit market needs as technology becomes increasingly sophisticated. KLAS finds the hard-to-get HIT data by building strong relationships with our payer and provider friends in the industry. Learn more at www.klasresearch.com .

About Strata Decision Technology

Strata Decision Technology provides an innovative set of software and service solutions to help healthcare providers better analyze, plan, and perform in support of caring for their community and reducing the cost of care. Our customer base includes over 2,000 hospitals and over 400 healthcare delivery systems. Founded in 1996, our mission is to Help Heal HealthcareTM. For more information, please go to www.stratadecision.com .

