HORSHAM, Pa., Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSKN), a medical technology company dedicated to developing, commercializing and marketing innovative products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions, today announced it will host a virtual key opinion leader (KOL) event on XTRAC® and TheraClear®X on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM ET. To register for the event, click here.

The event will feature presentations from the following experts:

Ashish Bhatia, MD, FAAD , Director of Dermatologic, Laser & Cosmetic Surgery at Oak Dermatology, Associate Professor of Clinical Dermatology at Northwestern University, Feinberg School of Medicine

, Director of Dermatologic, Laser & Cosmetic Surgery at Oak Dermatology, Associate Professor of Clinical Dermatology at Northwestern University, Feinberg School of Medicine Joel Cohen, MD, FAAD, FACMS , Director of AboutSkin Dermatology and DermSurgery, and AboutSkin Research

, Director of AboutSkin Dermatology and DermSurgery, and AboutSkin Research Iltefat Hamzavi, MD, FAAD , Physician at Hamzavi Dermatology Specialists and Senior Staff Physician, Henry Ford Health System Department of Dermatology

, Physician at Hamzavi Dermatology Specialists and Senior Staff Physician, Henry Ford Health System Department of Dermatology Michael Nazareth, MD, PhD, FAAD, President of Western New York Dermatology

This event will discuss STRATA’s dermatological devices, XTRAC® and TheraClear®X, their mechanism of action, how STRATA’s devices fit into the current treatment landscape, and how practices are effectively integrating the devices into their service offerings. STRATA’s CEO, Bob Moccia, will also provide a business update addressing the company’s current and future growth plans.

A live question and answer session will follow the formal presentations. A replay will be available after the call on the company’s investor relations webpage.

About Ashish Bhatia, MD, FAAD

Dr. Ashish Bhatia is a board-certified and fellowship-trained dermatologist and dermatologic surgeon. He is an internationally recognized expert in dermatologic surgery and cosmetic surgery with expertise in facial and body aesthetic surgery, skin cancer therapy, Mohs and reconstructive surgery, laser surgery, and skin resurfacing procedures, including scar reduction and revision. Dr. Bhatia has contributed to the advancement of techniques in facial reconstruction, scar revision, fat reduction, and the use of purified neurotoxins and fillers. He has published extensively in journals and textbooks and is a sought-after teacher, speaker, and instructor both nationally and internationally. He has helped bring over 25 drugs and devices to market, including the development of 2 acne devices.

Dr. Bhatia received his medical degree from Northeastern Ohio University College of Medicine where he was inducted into the Alpha Omega Alpha national medical honors society and earned awards for both achievement and service. He completed his residency in dermatology at the Medical College of Virginia Hospitals where he served as chief resident. Subsequently, he completed an intensive fellowship in Mohs surgery, cutaneous oncology, reconstruction, cosmetic, and laser surgery at SkinCare Physicians in Boston, MA under the direction of leaders in the field from Boston University, Harvard University, and Yale University School of Medicine. Dr. Bhatia is an associate professor of clinical dermatology at Northwestern University, Feinberg School of Medicine. He previously served as chairman of the department of dermatology at DuPage Medical Group. Dr. Bhatia’s memberships include the American Academy of Dermatology, the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery, the American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery, the American College of Mohs Surgery, and the American Medical Association.

About Joel Cohen, MD, FAAD, FACMS

Joel L. Cohen, MD (FAAD, FACMS) is an internationally-recognized expert on aesthetics and skin cancer. He is the Director of AboutSkin Dermatology and DermSurgery, and AboutSkin Research in metropolitan-Denver, Colorado. He was named a Top Dermatologist by US News and World Report, Castle Connelly Top Doctor (2013-2023), and voted by his peers as one of Denver’s Top Doctors in 5280 magazine 10-times. He is a Board-Certified Dermatologist, and Fellowship-trained in Mohs Surgery, Lasers and Cosmetic Dermatology.

Dr. Cohen has published over 294 medical articles and book chapters, and has co-authored 3 academic textbooks. He lectures every month at national meetings as well as at many international congresses, and has participated in over 100 clinical trials including key aesthetic lasers and devices. He is on the teaching faculty of the University of California Irvine as an Associate Professor of Dermatology. Dr. Cohen has received many prestigious awards including the Melanoma Research Foundation Humanitarian of the Year Award, the ASDS Public Service Award, the ASDS Patient Safety Hero Award, the ASDS Excellence in Education Award, the ASCDAS Distinguished Service Award, and the ASDS Traveling Mentorship & Teaching Award.

He has been quoted in many newspapers & magazines including: Vogue, TIME, Glamour, Elle, Allure, The New York Times (x4), Reader’s Digest, Shape, USA Today, US News & World Report, InStyle, BuzzFeed, MSN.com, ABC.com, NewBeauty, Condé Nast, Men’s Health, Huffington Post, International Business Times, Consumer Reports (x8), SELF, Women’s Health and MORE Magazine.

He regularly appears on Denver TV stations (with over 75 appearances discussing aesthetic issues, dermatology, and skin cancer), and has been a guest on many segments of SiriusXM Doctor Radio. He was also featured on the Emmy Award winning show “The Doctors.”

About Iltefat Hamzavi, MD, FAAD

Dr. Iltefat Hamzavi, M.D., has practiced at Hamzavi Dermatology Specialist offices since 2001 and sees general dermatology with a special focus on pigmentary disorders and hidradenitis suppurativa. He earned his Bachelor of Arts degree, with honors, in Sociology from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. Dr. Hamzavi received his medical degree from the University of Michigan Medical School and graduated with academic honors in a variety of specialty rotations. He completed his residency in dermatology at Wayne State University and then spent time in Europe training at some of the world’s leading skin care centers. In 2001, he completed an advanced one-year laser and photo-medicine fellowship at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver. Dr. Hamzavi is an active clinic researcher and investigates causes and treatments for vitiligo, hidradenitis suppurativa, photomedicine, and other conditions. He also serves as senior staff physician at Henry Ford Health System Department of Dermatology, and teaches medical students at Wayne State University. He has co-authored over 300 peer reviewed papers which have been cited over 12000 times in highly respected journals. He also volunteers his time with a variety of non-profits in education, civic engagement and bringing attention to debilitating skin diseases, and has served as founding Co-Chair of the Global Vitiligo Foundation, board member at the Photodermatology society and as President of the Hidradenitis Suppurativa Foundation.

About Michael Nazareth, MD, PhD, FAAD

Michael Nazareth is the president of Western New York Dermatology and a board certified dermatologist. He was born and raised in Buffalo and attended St. Joe’s Collegiate Institute for High School. He earned a BS in biology at Canisius College and then went on to the State University of New York at Buffalo School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, where he earned his MD and PhD degrees. He then completed a dermatology residency at SUNY Buffalo, during which time he trained at Roswell Park Cancer Institute, Women and Children’s Hospital of Buffalo, Buffalo General Medical Center and the Veterans Administration Hospital. He was chief resident in the final year of his residency training. Dr. Nazareth is a member of the American Academy of Dermatology, the Society for Pediatric Dermatology, the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery, the American Medical Association and the Medical Society of the State of New York. Dr. Nazareth looks forward to working closely with patients of all ages to meet their complete dermatologic needs by offering a comprehensive range of medical, surgical, and cosmetic treatments.

About XTRAC®

The XTRAC excimer laser is an in-office based device that allows dermatology professionals to precisely deliver targeted UVB light therapy to specific treatment areas of the skin, for both adult and pediatric patients suffering from inflammatory skin conditions such as vitiligo, psoriasis, and atopic dermatitis.

About TheraClear®X

TheraClearX is engineered and indicated specifically for the treatment of acne. By combining vacuum technology and intense broadband light (500nm-1200nm), TheraClearX shows significant promise in the fight against acne. For best results, it is recommended patients complete 4-6 treatment sessions (scheduled 1-2 weeks apart), dependent on acne severity. Treatments can be completed in 15-20 minutes and are pain-free.

About STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc.

STRATA Skin Sciences is a medical technology company dedicated to developing, commercializing and marketing innovative products for the in-office treatment of various dermatologic conditions such as psoriasis, vitiligo, and acne. Its products include the XTRAC® excimer laser, VTRAC® lamp systems, and the TheraClear®X Acne Therapy System.

STRATA is proud to offer these exciting technologies in the U.S. through its unique Partnership Program. STRATA’s popular partnership approach includes a fee per treatment cost structure versus an equipment purchase, installation and use of the device, on-site training for practice personnel, service and maintenance of the equipment, dedicated account and customer service associates, and co-op advertising support to help raise awareness and promote the program within the practice.

Safe Harbor

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include but are not limited to the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and may contain words such as “will,” “may,” “seeks,” and “expects,” that suggest future events or trends. These statements, the Company’s ability to launch and sell an acne treatment device and to integrate that device into its product offerings, the Company’s ability to develop, launch and sell products recently acquired or to be developed in the future, the Company’s ability to develop social media marketing campaigns, direct to dermatologist marketing campaigns, and the Company’s ability to build a leading franchise in dermatology and aesthetics, are based on the Company’s current expectations and are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from the Company’s expectations due to financial, economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory, adverse market conditions labor supply shortages, or supply chain interruptions resulting from the coronavirus, fiscal, and political factors, responses, or conditions affecting the Company, the medical device industry and our customers and patients in general, as well as more specific risks and uncertainties set forth in the Company’s SEC reports on Forms 10-Q and 10-K. Given such uncertainties, any or all these forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect or unreliable. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release. The Company urges investors to carefully review its SEC disclosures available at www.sec.gov and www.strataskinsciences.com.

Investor Contact:

Rich Cockrell

CG Capital

Phone: +1 (404) 736-3838

sskn@cg.capital