Strata-X Announces Private CDI Placement

DENVER and BRISBANE, Australia and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The directors and management of Strata-X Energy Ltd. (“Strata-X” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:SXE) (ASX:SXA) are pleased to announce that the Company is undertaking a non-brokered private placement to sophisticated and institutional investors in Australia of up to 18,000,000 Units (“Units”) in the Company at a price of A$0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to A$900,000 (“Placement”). Each Unit consists of one Chess Depository Unit (“CDI”) and one half of one option. Each option is exercisable into one CDI at an exercise price of A$0.07 up until December 31, 2022.

The funds raised from the Placement will primarily be used to progress the Company’s recently announced CSG project in the Surat Basin (Queensland, Australia), ongoing environmental and development studies on the Company’s 100% owned Serowe CSG Project in Botswana, repayment of a director loan (matched by a Placement subscription by the director), lease maintenance, costs of the Placement and general working capital.

The Company’s Executive Chairman, Mr Ron Prefontaine, has subscribed for A$170,000 of the Placement, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.

The Placement is expected to close in two tranches, subject to TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) approval, on or before November 29, 2019 for subscriptions totaling A$630,000, and on or around January 3, 2020 (following the Company’s AGM) for subscriptions totaling A$270,000, which includes Mr Prefontaine’s subscription (subject to shareholder approval).

Eligible finders may receive a cash fee of up to 5.0% of gross proceeds raised, to be paid in cash.

About Strata-X

Strata-X is a Denver, Colorado (USA) based company and is engaged in the business of oil and gas exploration and development with a variety of exploration opportunities in Queensland, Australia, the States of California and Illinois in the United States of America and the Republic of Botswana. Strata-X has 89,538,318 common shares outstanding and trades under the symbol “SXE” on the TSX-V and “SXA” on the ASX.

