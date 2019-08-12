Breaking News
Home / Top News / Strata-X Energy: Serowe CBM Environmental Approval Advances

Strata-X Energy: Serowe CBM Environmental Approval Advances

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 32 mins ago

Seeks Approval on 75 Wells Ahead of Full Production Conversion

Highlights

  • ﻿Approval of the Scoping Form in advancement of the Environmental Impact Assessment (“EIA”).
  • Full EIA report will be submitted in September with final approval anticipated in December 2019.
  • The approved EIA will grant Strata-X the right to drill and test up to 75 wells over the high-grade area.
  • In total Strata-X will have the right to drill and test 95 wells over the 2.38 TCF Prospective Resource high-grade area.(1)

ASX disclosure note – 5.28.2 – Prospective Resources – The estimated quantities of petroleum that may potentially be recovered by the application of a future development project(s) relate to undiscovered accumulations. These estimates have both an associated risk of discovery and a risk of development. Further exploration appraisal and evaluation is required to determine the existence of a significant quantity of potentially moveable hydrocarbons.

DENVER, BRISBANE, Australia and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The directors and management of Strata-X Energy Ltd. (“Strata-X” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:SXE) (ASX:SXA) are pleased to announce that following on the field-work, community consultations and development planning, the Botswana Department of Environmental Affairs has approved the form and scope of the Company’s new Environmental Impact Assessment (“EIA”) on the Company’s Serowe CBM Project. The Company EIA report is expected to be submitted for final review in September 2019.

Once the EIA’s final approval is granted, which is expected to occur in December 2019, Strata-X will have clearance to drill and test up to 75 wells covering 3 prospecting licenses within the high-grade area of the Botswana CBM fairway. In total the Company holds ~320,000 acres (1,295KM2) within the identified high-grade area spanning five 100% owned licenses. Previous environmental approvals acquired in 2018, covering two of the Company’s original Serowe CBM licenses, granted Strata-X the right to drill and test 20 wells. Once the EIA’s final approval is granted, Strata-X will have the authorization to drill and test up to 95 wells covering all of the 100% owned high-grade area before converting the area to full scale production licenses.

The high-grade area of the Botswana CBM Fairway is interpreted to contain an average 10 metre net bright-coal seams over a 50 metre interval with high gas saturations up to 100% and 2.38 TCF prospective gas resource net to Strata-X.(1) This interpretation is re-enforced with the results of the Company’s 19B-1 well and historic core hole data, where these wells bubbled free gas from the targeted bright-coals. The area immediately surrounding Strata-X’s recently drilled and logged 19B-1 well was certified to contain 2C Contingent Resources of 23 Bcf of natural gas. The 19B-1 well intersected 18 metres of net coal with 12 metres of multi seam bright coals having up to 100% gas saturations.

The Company’s focus on the high-grade area will be a major growth driver. A multi-well appraisal drilling and production testing programme within the high-grade area that steps out from the 19B-1 well location is being planned and tendered. The proposed programme, utilizing best practices learned from the work to date, is designed to upgrade prospective resources to contingent resources – with subsequent upgrades of contingent resources to reserves contingent on proving commercial gas flow rates. The multi-well appraisal programme will include the production testing of wells to acquire fluid flow rate data as required to design a multi-well CSG production pilot programme to prove commercial gas flow rates.

The Company holds 4,784 KM2 (1,129,000 acres) over the Serowe CBM Project with a certified Prospective Resource of 6.05 TCF.(1)

About Strata-X
Strata-X is a Denver, Colorado (USA) based company and is engaged in the business of oil and gas exploration and development with a variety of exploration opportunities in the States of California and Illinois in the United States of America and the Republic of Botswana. Strata-X has 89,538,318 common shares outstanding and trades under the symbol “SXE” on the TSX-V and “SXA” on the ASX.

For further information please contact:

Tim Hoops (USA)
President
+1 855-463-2400
[email protected] 

This announcement was made in Canada for the TSX.V and in Australia for the ASX.

Public documents for Strata-X Energy Ltd. can be found at SEDAR (Canada) (www.sedar.com) and ASX.com.au (Australia).

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.