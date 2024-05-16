The partnership will offer scholarships to Gen Z students interested in pursuing skilled trades education at Tulsa Welding School

TULSA, Okla., May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — StrataTech Education Group, a leading operator of skilled trade schools, announced today a new partnership with Tulsa Job Corps Center (TJCC) to address the growing demand for skilled tradespeople in Oklahoma and across the country. Through this partnership, students who are enrolled with TJCC and have an OKJobMatch account can apply for tuition assistance scholarships for career technical training programs at Tulsa Welding School (TWS).

This partnership comes at a time when skilled laborers are in high demand. An estimated 360,000 new welding professionals will be needed over the next three years, while employment for HVAC technicians is expected to grow by 6% from now to 2032. Scholarships provided by StrataTech can be combined with other educational funding sources available through TJCC to cover the full tuition cost for TWS programs in welding, electrical, and HVAC/refrigeration.

“Like most of the country, Oklahoma is facing an increasing demand for skilled laborers,” said Mary Kelly, President and CEO of StrataTech. “Our partnership with Tulsa Job Corps Center is critical as it allows us to train more Oklahomans in the skilled trades and build a stronger workforce for the state.”

Tulsa Job Corps Center provides academic, career technical, career success skills, career development training and more to young adults in the Tulsa community. Fortunately, perceptions around careers in the skilled trades are shifting as enrollment in vocational training programs is surging. The number of students enrolled in vocational-focused community colleges rose 16% last year to its highest level since the National Student Clearinghouse began tracking such data in 2018.

“People should have the option to choose their path when it comes to their career, regardless of barriers,” said Dr. Anton Bizzell, President and CEO of Bizzell US, which operates Tulsa Job Corps Center. “We’re incredibly excited to partner with StrataTech and Tulsa Welding School to further eliminate barriers and give more Oklahoma citizens access to a life-changing education.”

StrataTech will enroll up to 10 students per cohort. StrataTech and TJCC will also support students as they prepare to enter the workforce upon completion of their program, assisting with searching and applying for jobs, writing resumes, and preparing for interviews.

To learn more about Tulsa Welding School visit www.tws.edu. For additional information regarding this exciting partnership, reach out to Jenny Pacheco, Sr. Director of Agency Relations at [email protected].

About StrataTech Education Group

StrataTech Education Group focuses on the education, growth and development of specialized career education schools, particularly skilled-trade programs designed to address the nation’s growing infrastructure needs. Holding an A+ rating by the Better Business Bureau, StrataTech Education Group’s portfolio includes The Refrigeration School, Inc. (RSI) (Phoenix), Tulsa Welding School (TWS) (Tulsa, OK), Tulsa Welding School (Jacksonville, FL), Tulsa Welding School & Technology Center (Houston, TX) and Tulsa Welding School serving the Dallas Metro – Dallas, TX). For more information, visit www.StrataTech.com and follow us on LinkedIn.



About Tulsa Welding School

For over 75 years, Tulsa Welding School (TWS) has been training skilled trades professionals, nationwide. Students learn hands-on, technical competencies and skills through labs, virtual reality, and classroom instruction, with a curriculum designed to meet employers’ needs. TWS offers welding, HVAC/Refrigeration, electrical and electrical lineworker programs. There are four TWS campuses across the country including Tulsa Welding School in Tulsa, Tulsa Welding School -acksonville, Tulsa Welding School & Technology Center in Houston, and Tulsa Welding School serving the Dallas /Ft. Worth metro. Accredited Schools, ACCSC. Licensed by OBPVS, approved and regulated by TWC, and licensed by Florida CIE (License #2331). For more information, visit www.tws.edu and follow along our social channels: YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and LinkedIn.



About Bizzell US:

Established in 2010, Bizzell US (Bizzell) is a consulting, strategy, investment, and technology firm that designs innovative solutions to help build healthy, secure, and sustainable communities in our nation and around the world. Bizzell leverages the combined experience of our diverse subject matter experts to develop data-driven, research-informed answers to the world’s most complex challenges—ensuring our clients achieve their vision and goals through innovated solutions. To learn more about Bizzell, visit https://bizzellus.com/.

About Tulsa Job Corps Center

Tulsa Job Corps Center, one of the nation’s residential job training programs, prepares young adults, ages 16-24, with education and hands-on career training for entry-level positions that lead to careers in today’s workforce. For more information, visit https://tulsa.jobcorps.gov/.

