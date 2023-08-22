DALLAS, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — StrataTech Education Group (StrataTech), an operator of skilled trade schools, announced today the launch of its new Electrical Technologies program. The seven-month program is designed to train and prepare students for entry-level or trainee positions in residential, commercial, and industrial electrical industry and will be available exclusively at the new Tulsa Welding School (TWS) Dallas Metro campus.

The new Electrical Technologies program is designed to address the growing demand for electrification in residential and commercial buildings. It will include specific courses in emerging electrical applications such as security systems, home automation and home entertainment systems. The program will also offer courses in solar technology, motors, lighting, and programmable logic controllers (PLC).

“At StrataTech, we strive to ensure our students are learning the most up-to-date applications that will make them leaders in their field for years to come,” said Mary Kelly, CEO and President of StrataTech Education Group. “The new Electrical Technologies program will prepare students for an in-demand career and support our country’s move toward electrification.”

This new program comes at a time when the U.S. is experiencing a growing demand for skilled electricians. In 2022, President Biden passed the Inflation Reduction Act that aimed to help Americans electrify their homes, purchase electric vehicles and install solar panels. However, according to Rewiring America, up to 70% of single-family homes in the U.S. may need to upgrade their electrical panels to accommodate a fully electrified house. Employment for electricians in the U.S. is expected to grow to 761,400 by 2031, according to O*NET Online.

Electrical Technologies is one of several programs available to students at the newly opened TWS Dallas Metro campus in Irving, TX. The Dallas Metro campus also offers the following programs: Professional Welder, Electrical Lineworker, and Refrigeration Technologies. The campus officially opened its doors to Dallas area students last month and will host a grand opening ribbon cutting and speaking event on September 14th to commemorate the expansion and welcome members of the community.

Enrollment for the Electrical Technologies is now open with the first cohort of students starting classes Sept 18th. For more information on the new TWS Dallas Metro campus and programs available, visit tws.edu/dallas.

About StrataTech Education Group

StrataTech Education Group focuses on the education, growth and development of specialized career education schools, particularly skilled-trade programs designed to address the nation’s growing infrastructure needs. Holding an A+ rating by the Better Business Bureau, StrataTech Education Group’s portfolio includes The Refrigeration School, Inc. (RSI) (Phoenix, AZ), Tulsa Welding School (TWS) (Tulsa, OK), Tulsa Welding School (Jacksonville, FL), Tulsa Welding School & Technology Center (Houston, TX) and Tulsa Welding School Dallas Metro (Irving, TX). For more information, visit StrataTech.com.

About Tulsa Welding School

Tulsa Welding School (TWS) was founded in 1949 in Tulsa, Oklahoma and has trained thousands of individuals to become entry level professionals in the skilled trades for more than 70 years. Students learn hands-on, technical competencies and skills through labs, virtual reality, and classroom instruction, with a curriculum designed to meet employers’ needs. TWS offers welding, HVAC/R, and electrical programs. There are four TWS campuses across the country including Tulsa Welding School in Tulsa, Tulsa Welding School in Jacksonville, Tulsa Welding School & Technology Center in Houston, and Tulsa Welding School serving the Dallas /Ft. Worth metro. Accredited Schools, ACCSC. Licensed by OBPVS, approved, and regulated by TWC, and licensed by Florida CIE (License #2331). For more information, visit www.tws.edu or follow along on Facebook and Twitter.



