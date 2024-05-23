Leading skilled trades educator to offer educational content for students interested in pursuing careers in welding or HVAC/R

PHOENIX, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — StrataTech Education Group (StrataTech), an operator of skilled trade schools, announced today their partnership with The Home Depot’s Path to Pro program, which aims to educate more people in the skilled trades and help them find careers in the home improvement industry. As part of the partnership, StrataTech will provide educational content designed to equip participants with the fundamental skills and knowledge for a career in professional welding or refrigeration.

With 360,000 new welding professionals needed over the next three years and a projected 6% growth in employment for HVAC technicians from now to 2032, skilled trade educators are necessary to address the need. Couple this with 51% of high school students interested in attending trade school, StrataTech aims to assist aspiring professionals in finding rewarding careers within the skilled trades.

“At StrataTech, we understand the importance of building the next generation of skilled trades professionals, especially amidst the current labor shortage across our country,” said Mary Kelly, CEO and President of StrataTech Education Group. “The Home Depot shares our mission to provide access to education and employment opportunities for aspiring professionals and we are excited about the opportunity to partner with them.”

Since launching in 2021, The Home Depot’s Path to Pro program has been dedicated to promoting education in the skilled trades and has built a network connecting more than 40,000 aspiring trades professionals with Pros looking for skilled workers. As part of the partnership, Home Depot’s Path to Pro will collaborate with StrataTech’s schools, including The Refrigeration School, Inc. (RSI) in Phoenix and Tulsa Welding School (TWS) campuses, for Open House events so students can learn about the program and enroll in the Path to Pro Network.

“The Home Depot remains committed to educating more people in the skilled trades and helping people build careers in the construction and home improvement industries through our Path to Pro program,” said Jenna Arca, director of Workforce Development. “We’re excited to partner with StrataTech to expand our current training programs and create new opportunities for future Pros.”

StrataTech’s content is available on Home Depot’s Path to Pro website now. For more information, visit www.pathtopro.com.

About StrataTech Education Group

StrataTech Education Group focuses on the education, growth and development of specialized career education schools, particularly skilled-trade programs designed to address the nation’s growing infrastructure needs. Holding an A+ rating by the Better Business Bureau, StrataTech Education Group’s portfolio includes The Refrigeration School, Inc. (RSI) (Phoenix), Tulsa Welding School (TWS) (Tulsa, OK), Tulsa Welding School (Jacksonville, FL), Tulsa Welding School & Technology Center (Houston, TX) and Tulsa Welding School serving the Dallas Metro – Dallas, TX). For more information, visit www.StrataTech.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

