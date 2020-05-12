Strategic America Earns Top Awards at International Competition

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire

Agency Earns Four Hermes Creative Awards

DES MOINES, Iowa, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Strategic America, an integrated marketing firm based in West Des Moines, Iowa, was recognized with four Hermes Creative Awards. The international competition draws thousands of entries from around the world each year in a variety of categories. Strategic America was recognized for client work in pro bono and integrated marketing.

Managed and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communications Professionals, the Hermes Creative Awards recognize top talent in the advertising, marketing and communication industries. Entries are not judged against each other in each category, but on their individual creativity and available resources. This allows the individual entries to shine on their own—though winners are not guaranteed. A category could have no winners if entries were determined to not meet the bar. Only elite entries earn awards.

“After 40 years of business, it is still incredibly exciting to see our team recognized for their creativity and hard work,” said John Schreurs, CEO of Strategic America. “We’re glad to celebrate this accomplishment on behalf of our clients.”

Platinum awards represent the highest honors at the Hermes Creative Awards. SA earned three different platinum awards this year. For pro-bono work, SA earned one for the “See Yourself Hungry” campaign for Food Bank of Iowa. It used a video and banner ads to show viewers just how close food insecurity can be.

The agency also collected top honors for two integrated marketing campaigns. The first was for “The Money is Real” campaign for the Iowa Finance Authority—a campaign that highlights the resources first-time homebuyers can get from the state. The second was for Catch Des Moines, the area CVB. “The Ss are Silent” campaign highlights the amazing things happening in the Greater Des Moines community.

Gold awards are the next highest honor from the Hermes Creative Awards. SA earned a gold award for their work with Dorothy’s House, a home and safe space for survivors of sex trafficking. “Reclaim. Renew. Restore.” was part of a fundraising campaign to help fund a new home for survivors most in need.

About Strategic America
Strategic America is an integrated marketing firm specializing in field marketing, brand building and customer engagement. Based in West Des Moines, Iowa, and representing a diverse set of clientele that spans multiple industries and geographies, Strategic America builds brands by using strategy and insights to power engagement and results. Strategic America is a well-regarded member of the American Association of Advertising Agencies (4A’s), the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) and Association of National Advertisers (ANA). Learn more at www.strategicamerica.com.

