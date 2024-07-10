Leading global private financial group for the middle market appoints new Vice President to expand its footprint in the United Arab Emirates.

Ahmed Eid, Vice President Mr. Eid brings a distinguished track record in international finance, particularly in the Middle East markets, to his role at US Capital Global.

San Francisco, California, USA, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — US Capital Global, a leading global private financial group for the middle market, is excited to announce the appointment of Ahmed Eid as Vice President at its office in Dubai, UAE. Ahmed Eid brings a wealth of expertise and a distinguished track record in international finance, particularly in the Middle East markets, to his role at US Capital Global.

As a prominent international financial group with offices in San Francisco, Dallas, Miami, New York, London, Milan, and Dubai, US Capital Global specializes in investment banking, asset management, and capital formation services. The group’s Dubai office is regulated by the DFSA as a Representative Office, while all securities are offered through its FINRA-member, SEC-registered broker-dealer affiliate, US Capital Global Securities LLC.

Prior to joining US Capital Global, Mr. Eid served as Managing Partner at Blue Morphos Capital, a boutique firm specializing in debt and equity investments in the United States and internationally. Before his tenure at Blue Morphos Capital, he held key positions at esteemed financial institutions, including Bank of the West and Morgan Stanley. His tenure at Morgan Stanley solidified his reputation as a trusted advisor, where he managed a significant $3.2 billion book of business, primarily catering to alternative investors.

Stepping into his new role, Mr. Eid expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “Dubai, as a leading international business hub, strategically attracts investors from the US, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. I am thrilled to join the group’s Dubai office, overseeing the debt and equity financing needs of clients across the dynamic EMEA region. I am looking forward to contributing to the US Capital Global’s accomplishments and expanding its presence in the region.”

“We are delighted to extend a warm welcome to Ahmed Eid as our Vice President at our Dubai office as we continue to expand our footprint in the UAE,” commented Jeffrey Sweeney, Chairman and CEO at US Capital Global. “With a focus on strategic capital formation and investor relations, Ahmed has deep experience in orchestrating and financing initiatives to foster growth and expansion for organizations across borders. He is a valuable addition to our team, and we eagerly anticipate his substantial contribution to US Capital Global.”

Leveraging his background in corporate banking, Mr. Eid also has a proven track-record of enhancing operational efficiencies and providing bespoke wealth management solutions to discerning high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals. His strategic foresight and client-centric approach empower him to adeptly navigate the intricacies of international markets, fostering meaningful connections worldwide.

About US Capital Global

Founded in 1998, US Capital Global offers a range of advanced financial solutions, including debt, equity, and investment products customized for middle-market enterprises and investors. The firm oversees direct investment funds while delivering comprehensive wealth management and investment banking services, encompassing M&A strategies and capital raising expertise. Among the notable entities within the consortium are US Capital Global Investment Management LLC, US Capital Global Wealth Management LLC, and US Capital Global Securities LLC, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA. To learn more, visit www.uscapital.com.

To learn more about US Capital Global, email Jeffrey Sweeney, Chairman and CEO, at [email protected].

CONTACT: Vanessa Guajardo US Capital Global +1 415 889 1045 [email protected]