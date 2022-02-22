Strategic Partnership Between TVision and Mediahub Empowers Mediahub Clients to Optimize TV Campaigns with Attention Data

The Partners’ Newly Released Upfront Planning Guide Provides an Industry Playbook for Getting Maximum Attention from TV Ad Investments

New York, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today TVision, the company measuring every second of TV and CTV viewer engagement, and Mediahub Worldwide have announced a strategic partnership making it possible for Mediahub’s clients to leverage attention metrics in media planning for TV campaigns.

“At Mediahub, we are focused on investing in media that reaches humans most effectively. TVision’s attention metrics are a key identifier of more effective TV impressions across channels and properties,” explains Michael Piner, EVP of Advanced Media at Mediahub. “Their data allows us to compare a growing maze of TV investment choices based on how effective they are at reaching real humans. This makes it a leading indicator of ad effectiveness across the purchase funnel as we are confident higher attention correlates to both brand and business outcome lifts.”

Putting Attention at the Forefront of Upfront Planning

The new Upfront Planning Guide from TVision and Mediahub explains the value that attention metrics bring to the media planning process and provides insights and best practices for advertisers to embrace in their Upfront strategies. Findings from the report include:

Viewability and Attention Vary Across Networks, Dayparts, and Programs – There is a 120% difference in viewer attention between high-performing networks and low-performing networks.

There is a 120% difference in viewer attention between high-performing networks and low-performing networks. Attention Data Helps Buyers Identify Value Across Highly-Rated Programs – While traditionally Upfront plans are based on ratings, not all highly rated programs deliver the same level of audience engagement. In the study, we highlight differences between highly-rated, high-attention shows, like 9-1-1 on Fox, and other shows with similar ratings but lower viewer attention. This data can be helpful for media planners who are looking to maximize the impact of their Upfront campaigns.

While traditionally Upfront plans are based on ratings, not all highly rated programs deliver the same level of audience engagement. In the study, we highlight differences between highly-rated, high-attention shows, like 9-1-1 on Fox, and other shows with similar ratings but lower viewer attention. This data can be helpful for media planners who are looking to maximize the impact of their Upfront campaigns. Smart media planning can improve the value of low-performing ads – Case study examples in the report show that while engaging creative is best, choosing the right high attention environments can improve the impact of low-scoring creative, ensuring brands extend the value of their assets.

Case study examples in the report show that while engaging creative is best, choosing the right high attention environments can improve the impact of low-scoring creative, ensuring brands extend the value of their assets. aCPM is a cross-media metric for overall campaign analysis – Attentive CPM (aCPM) combines the viewer’s average attentive seconds per thousand impressions with the cost per thousand seconds of the media. aCPM is gaining traction as a cross-platform metric that can help planners understand the impact of their campaigns across both TV and digital channels.

“When brands optimize their campaigns for attention, every incremental improvement translates to significant efficiency gains and greater value from their ad investments,” explains Yan Liu, CEO of TVision. “Mediahub’s commitment to delivering attention-informed media plans for their clients will have a significant and measurable impact on campaign goals.”

About TVision

TVision provides second-by-second, person-level data about how people watch TV – who’s watching, what they’re watching, and how much attention they are paying to both linear and streaming TV. Advertisers, agencies, networks, streaming content providers, measurement companies, and data platforms use TVision data to make more informed media decisions, measure performance, produce content that engages audiences, and benchmark their results against competitors. TVision is headquartered in New York City, with offices in Boston and Tokyo.

About Mediahub Worldwide

Mediahub is a global media planning and buying company with over 900 employees worldwide. We are an award-winning agency built for challenger brands or companies who are disrupting the status quo and want a media agency that disrupts the norms of media. Our smart and nimble organization consists of key verticals including I+A (Insight + Action comms group), P3 (programmatic, search and social group), and our creative media group, the R+D (Radical + Disruptive) Lab, which specializes in working with avant-garde media partners to develop ideas that consumers seek out, share and talk about.

Mediahub was named Adweek’s 2018 U.S. Media Agency of the Year and Ad Age’s 2019 and 2020 Media Agency of the Year.

Mediahub is one of the three major Interpublic media agencies (NYSE: IPG) and as a result is powered by the buying and intelligence power of Magna Global and the data and tech backbone of Kinesso.

For more information, visit us at http://www.mediahubww.com or follow @MediahubWW

