Stratos Jet Charters Inc. Launches First-of-its-Kind Technology Platform to Assist Private Jet Rentals and Charter Services Worldwide

International charter broker launches online marketplace, Stratos Air Charter Marketplace, connecting private jet travelers and air carriers

The Future of Private Jet Charter Service with Stratos Air Charter Marketplace New user-friendly system from Stratos Jet Charters, Inc. aims to boost revenue for private jet air carriers by pushing empty leg flights to customers who have flown or requested similar routes in the past.

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Stratos Jet Charters, Inc. , a worldwide air charter brokerage company that provides on-demand services for private jet owners and air carriers, announces today its latest development, Stratos Air Charter Marketplace , a new SaaS technology designed to connect buyers and sellers of private air travel. This user-friendly system provides customers with instant access to the best positioned aircraft and supports air carriers by expanding the visibility of their aircraft whether at base or transient. The marketplace also allows air carriers to push empty or positioning flights directly to customers who have flown or requested similar routes in the past.

“We’re improving the private travel experience with Stratos Air Charter Marketplace by expanding insight into aircraft availability, giving travelers and their private aviation consultants the opportunity to make better informed buying decisions, offering the best prices and expanding their margin of safety,” said Joel Thomas, president and CEO of Stratos Jet Charters, Inc. “Air carriers using the marketplace are able to present their aircraft to the largest network of private jet travelers and drive more revenue for their aircraft owners, all while giving the consumer the best charter flight experience.”

Stratos Air Charter Marketplace’s goal is to drive more revenue to private jet owners and air carriers, reduce unoccupied flights, and increase the potential of transient bookings. The marketplace does this by seamlessly integrating with an air carrier’s current scheduling platform by using Flight Radar®, a trip-matching technology created by Stratos that alerts air carriers to push empty legs directly to customers who have flown or requested a similar route in the past. Flight Radar® accurately matches an aircraft of an enrolled air carrier to the known flight requirement of verified customers. This technology identifies aircraft based on location, date, seating capacity, safety history, and aircraft performance.

Stratos agents coordinate private jet services that cater to the customer’s specific travel needs and give them the choice of aircraft equipped with the latest inflight amenities, highest safety ratings, and exquisite customer service. For private jet operators, the benefits of integration through Stratos Air Charter Marketplace extend beyond the booking process and into flight coordination. Stratos Air Charter Marketplace simplifies the booking process for both carriers and travelers by coordinating with both the air carrier and traveler so that all parties involved have real-time access to the information needed. Updates to the flight itinerary automatically get pushed through a scheduling system that eliminates transcription errors and ensures the proper organization of every flight so there are no surprises on the day of departure. By simplifying the booking process and flight coordination, the flight crew is able to focus on a safe flight and the passengers are able to experience the comfort and ease of a private charter flight.

“As a Part 135 Operator, I have been doing business with Stratos since our founding,” said Jack Lambert, owner of Jet Access Aviation. “Since the first trip, I could tell they were a different type of jet brokerage. Joel and his team of Aviation Advisors have always conducted themselves with the highest standards and partnered with Platinum operators like us to give their customers a safe and luxurious private jet experience.”

The marketplace provides private jet customers with real-time access to their flight itinerary and details that can be easily shared with fellow travelers. It also allows access to past flight information to help track travel budgets per aircraft category and compare on-demand flight costs with jet cards. Customers can instantly download their travel expense statement for integration with different companies accounting software. For users arranging charters for others, such as executive assistants or travel professionals, the marketplace also allows quotes and itineraries to be shared with decision makers and other passengers.

Domestic and international flights are available around the world through Stratos Jet Charters. Visit Stratosjets.com to learn more. If you are interested in integrating your aircraft with Stratos Air Charter Marketplace, visit Stratosjets.com/api-integrations/ and fill out the form to receive more information.

About Stratos Jet Charters, Inc.

For more than a decade, Stratos Jet Charters has delivered outstanding, superior on-demand jet charter service across the United States and around the world. Its unparalleled safety standards , aircraft expertise and commitment to exceptional service has made it the jet charter broker of choice for some of North America’s most elite and sophisticated travelers. Stratos Jet Charters believes in creating strong relationships with customers through quality, simplicity and world-class experiences.

